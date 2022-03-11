Seventy-four charged over Insulate Britain M25 protests

Tammy Hughes and Josh Salisbury
·1 min read
Police stock (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
Police stock (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Seventy-four people have been charged in relation to Insulate Britain protests which blocked the M25 motorway and roads near the Port of Dover, Kent Police said.

The incidents took place in September and October 2021.

It is believed to be the first time criminal proceedings have been launched in relation to Insulate Britain activists.

Officers have issued 104 charges concerning 74 individuals, who have been summonsed to attend hearings at Crawley Magistrates’ Court from next month.

12 people face a charge of public nuisance following an incident on the M25 at Junction 3 on 13 September 2021, said police.

They are due to appear in court on 4 April 2022, while a further 22 people face a charge of public nuisance following an incident on the M25 at Junction 1 on 15 September 2022 and are due in court two days later.

39 people face a charge of public nuisance after an incident on the A20 in Dover on 24 September 2021 and will appear in court on October 28 and 29.

A total of 29 people face a charge of obstruction after incidents on the M25 in September and October, and are due to appear in court next month.

Two people also face a charge of criminal damage to a police car following an incident on the M25 at Junction 3 on September 29, and will also appear in court next month.

A further 19 people who were arrested in connection with the protests were released without charge, said police.

