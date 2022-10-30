Seventy-five-year-old man dies in Cape Breton all-terrain vehicle crash

POINT TUPPER, N.S. — A 75-year-old man has died in an all-terrain-vehicle crash in Cape Breton after the vehicle rolled over on a rural trail.

The RCMP says the death occurred on Saturday morning in the Point Tupper, N.S., area, near Port Hawkesbury.

Investigators went to the scene near Point Malcolm Road and found the ATV overturned, with the man trapped beneath it.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

The Canadian Press