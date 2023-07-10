Seventh SNP MP confirms he will not stand in next general election

A seventh SNP MP has confirmed he will not contest his seat at the next general election.

Falkirk MP John McNally has ruled himself out for re-election after eight years at Westminster.

The 72-year-old was first elected in the 2015 general election after securing a significant 19,701 vote majority.

But the barber by trade has now followed a string of high-profile SNP colleagues by confirming he will not contest his Westminster seat when an election is held next year.

It has been a privilege to represent the people of Falkirk in Westminster for the past 8 years. After some soul searching, I have decided not to seek nomination for the next Westminster general election. Please find my open letter below. pic.twitter.com/uqxOaSAa2q — John McNally MP (@JohnMcNallySNP) July 10, 2023

The politician revealed to the Falkirk Herald that the decision had been taken to allow him to spend more time with his family.

He told the newspaper: “Travelling from the constituency to London every week takes its toll and not just on the politician but also their families. Even when you return on a Friday there are lots of meetings with people in the constituency and it is difficult to unwind.

“My wife Sandra has retired now and it’s right that I spend more time with her.”

And, in a statement on Twitter, the MP said the decision had come after “some soul searching”.

His decision not to seek re-election follows the party’s Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black, who announced last week she was stepping down due to the toxic environment.

Former Westminster SNP leader Ian Blackford and ex-party deputy leader Stewart Hosie are among the high profile names also choosing not to contest their seats.

His statement said: “For eight years I have had the honour of representing the Falkirk constituency as their MP. After some soul searching, however, I am standing down at the next general election.

“It’s not a decision I’ve taken lightly. It has been a privilege to speak on behalf of such a vibrant community.

“The people are not just constituents to me but are friends, colleagues, neighbours and family.

“My time in politics is something I never imagined I’d experience, let alone for nearly a decade. Fifty years ago I ran a barber shop in Denny.

“I went on to work as a local councillor for the area and then MP for Falkirk.”

Mr McNally said he will “continue to do whatever I can to campaign for Scottish independence and to support the SNP.”

His colleagues Peter Grant, Angela Crawley and Douglas Chapman will also not contest their seats.