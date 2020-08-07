Seventh-inning rally clinches Marlins’ series sweep against Orioles in wild finale

How to describe what was ultimately a wild series finale Thursday between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles?

Here are the highlights from Camden Yards:

Six ties or lead changes.

Five home runs, all solo shots.

A mind-boggling sequence on the basepaths that set up the first of two clutch hits for Brian Anderson on the night.

Monte Harrison’s first career MLB hit and stolen base in the sixth inning after a phenomenal run-saving catch in center field in the second and a near scare in the third.

And, ultimately, an 8-7 win for the Marlins, who at 6-1 have Major League Baseball’s best record by win percentage (.857).

The win completed a three-day, four-game sweep against Baltimore, which featured Miami as the home team at Oriole Park for the final two contests.

It stamped Don Mattingly as the winningest manager in franchise history.

And it continued the improbable run of success in their first live action after an eight-day layoff to get a COVID-19 outbreak inside their traveling party under control and the team added 17 new players to their roster ahead of the series on Tuesday.

A two-run seventh inning, keyed by a Jesus Aguilar sacrifice fly and Anderson RBI triple, put the Marlins ahead for good.

Anderson drove in three runs on Thursday and had five RBI over the past three games.

His first two came on a line-drive single to center in the third inning one at-bat one of the more peculiar sequences

After Francisco Cervelli reached on a two-out double, Aguilar hit a chopper to third base that was ruled a single even though the throw from Orioles third baseman Pat Valaika was wide, Cervelli then turned for home after the seemingly errant throw but got halfway down the third-base line before retreating back. Cervelli slid under the tag and was safe at third. Aguilar reached second on the run-down attempt.

Jonathan Villar went 3 for 4 and hit a first-pitch, leadoff home run in the bottom of the first.

Every Marlins player in the starting lineup safely reached base. That included Harrison, who recorded his first big-league hit with an infield single in the sixth.

But while the Marlins’ offense showed up, the Orioles found ways to erase every lead Miami obtained over the first six innings.

After the Marlins went up 1-0 on Villar’s home run in the first, Nunez hit his first home run of the game in the second. A running grab from Harrison in right-center two batters later potentially saved another run from coming in.

They retook the lead 2-1 only for the Orioles to plate two in the top of the third. The first came on an Anthony Santander triple that plated Hanser Alberto. Harrison crashed face-first into the center-field wall trying to chase down the fly ball and was down for a few moments and was checked on by a trainer and Mattingly. He stayed in the game. A Dwight Smith Jr sacrifice fly gave the Orioles (5-7) their only lead of the game.

The Marlins’ 4-3 lead after the third was erased on a Chance Sisco home run to lead off the fourth. A 6-4 lead going into the fifth was erased by back-to-back home runs from Smith Jr and Nunez to lead off the sixth.

Jordan Yamamoto, making his season debut, lasted just four innings and gave up four runs on six hits (including home runs to Nunez and Sisco) while striking out four.

Mike Morin, one of a slew of relievers the Marlins picked up over the past week, earned the win after throwing two scoreless innings. in the sixth and seventh to keep Baltimore at bay before Miami’s seventh-inning rally. Brad Boxberger tossed a perfect eighth, and Brandon Kintzler earned the save in the ninth after holding Baltimore to one run.