Seventh heaven – Liverpool's record-breaking Manchester United demolition in numbers

Liverpool shattered decades-old records in their 7-0 rout of Manchester United, delivering one of their all-time great Premier League victories.

Braces for Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah – the latter of whom set a new record of his own – saw the hosts run riot at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino, in the first game since his end-of-season departure from Merseyside was confirmed, added a final touch of gloss to a magnificent performance too.

But the scoreline wasn't the only impressive number set during 90 minutes of blockbuster entertainment for the home fans on Sunday. Stats Perform takes a dive into the Opta data from the game.

Salah writes place in Premier League history

The Egypt international has been an incredible player for Liverpool – this was never in doubt. But Sunday's double elevated his legendary status.

Salah's two goals saw him move clear of Robbie Fowler to become Liverpool's outright top scorer in the Premier League, with 129.

In addition, he became the first Liverpool player to score in six consecutive appearances in all competitions against United, continuing his rich vein of form against the Reds' bitter rivals.

Red Devils suffer joint-worst defeat in history

For Erik ten Hag's men, they crashed back to earth a week on from their EFL Cup final triumph in brutal fashion, writing an unwanted chapter in the record books.

It was the joint-worst competitive defeat they have ever suffered, last losing by seven to Wolves on Boxing Day in 1931. They also lost 7-0 to Blackburn Rovers in April 1926.

What's more, United have now lost more Premier League matches against Liverpool (19) than any other side in the competition's history, and shipped 21 goals in their past five league meetings.

It was also their worst ever loss to the Merseyside club, eclipsing the 7-1 defeat suffered in October 1895.

Gakpo and Nunez start the party

While Salah ultimately reigned supreme with his history-making performance, it was his two forward partners who got the ball rolling either side of half-time for Liverpool.

Netherlands international Gakpo struck just before the interval before adding a second later on, meaning he has now netted in three of his last four Premier League starts.

Uruguay attacker Nunez made it 2-0 29 seconds after the restart and then headed in Liverpool's fifth to take his club tally to 14, including four in his past four appearances – that's as many as he managed in his previous 14 games combined.

Nunez's second ensured he and Gakpo became the first Liverpool pair to score twice in the same top-flight match against United since Arthur Goddard and James Stewart in February 1910. Then Salah joined the party.