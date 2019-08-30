13-year-old in Michigan dies hours after collapsing at football practice

Skylar Lasby, a seventh-grader at Saranac Jr./Sr. High School outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan, died on Wednesday night. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

A 13-year-old student in Michigan died on Wednesday night just hours after collapsing during a football practice, according to the Associated Press.

Skylar Lasby, a seventh grade student at Saranac Jr./Sr. High School outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan, collapsed during a non-contact drill at practice on Wednesday night and was airlifted to a local hospital. He died hours later.

“Our students are struggling,” said Jason Smith, the district superintendent. “It’s just a shock to everybody.”

A cause of death has not yet been released. Per the AP report, temperatures were around 68 degrees and humidity was low during the practice. The school year had just started on Monday.

Saranac’s junior varsity and varsity teams kept their games as scheduled on Thursday night after the incident, too, as “No. 2 wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“My heart is just broken,” Tory Lasby, one of Skylar’s sisters, wrote on Facebook, via MLive. “I don’t know how to feel. I will never understand why you had to be taken from us so soon.

“You’ll forever be in my heart Skylar James! I wish I could just tell you I love you, hug & kiss you one more time. To see your precious smile that was so contagious. I miss you so much already!”

