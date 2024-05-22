--Seventeenth NewsWatch

---

(Prison-Assault-Pickton-Custody)

A former B-C prison judge says the transfer of infamous serial killer Robert Pickton to a Quebec facility boils down to safety.

Darryl Plecas says the move was lateral, and his comments come as Pickton is clinging to life after he was involved in a "major assault" that did not involve guards.

Federal Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said earlier this week that the correctional service would review the circumstances of the attack on Pickton, noting that interactions between inmates are difficult to manage. (17)

---

(Cybersecurity)

Treasury Board President Anita Anand says Canada needs a whole-of-government approach to cybersecurity, commenting as Ottawa unfurls a new cybersecurity strategy.

The strategy highlights that Canada's officials have made progress on improving cybersecurity in recent years, but also notes that online dangers have advanced even faster.

Anand says cyberattacks can put people at risk of identity theft or other types of fraud, all of which can erode trust in government institutions and hurt the overall Canadian economy and society. (17)

---

(War-Family-Reunification) (Audio: 121)

The Trudeau government is being accused of bungling measures meant to help evacuate relatives of Canadians from conflict zones.

N-D-P immigration critic Jenny Kwan says the Liberals haven't learned from the mistakes of the emergency resettlement of Afghans, and bureaucratic hurdles are leaving people to die in conflicts.

The office of Immigration Minister Marc Miller did not have an immediate response to the criticism. (17)

---

(Mba-Green-Cuts)

The Manitoba government is doubling back on a funding cut to a program that funds summer jobs for teens and young adults.

Municipal Relations Minister Ian Bushie says the Green Team program, which helps non-profit groups and municipalities hire young people in the summer, will see an additional 300-thousand dollars added to its funding.

He says he made the decision after hearing from some of the affected organizations. (17)

---

(MTL-Jewish School-Shooting)

Montreal police say a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with gunshots that were fired at a Jewish school in the city in late last year.

In November, police found bullet holes in the door of Yeshiva Gedola and bullet casings on the ground along the property, weeks after the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The suspect was arrested in the city's Lasalle borough today and appeared in court on charges including discharging a firearm and vehicle theft.

Also last November, a separate Jewish school was targeted by gunfire and a synagogue was firebombed. (17)

---

(NS-Right-Whale) (Audio: 110)

A global environmental advocacy group says the discovery of the remains of a critically endangered North Atlantic right whale is another blow to the species.

Oceana campaign director Kim Elmslie says the organization was made aware that an adult right whale's tail and part of its lower body were spotted off the southwestern coast of Nova Scotia earlier this month.

Oceana says pictures of the right whale's remains were documented by a Transport Canada aerial surveillance team 140 kilometres off the province's southwest coast. (17)

---

(NewsWatch by John Kennedy)

The Canadian Press