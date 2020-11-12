Seven Worlds, One Planet live concert announces rescheduled date

Sir David Attenborough’s Seven Worlds, One Planet will finally make its stage debut in December next year.

The one-off show at the O2 Arena was due to take place in May but was postponed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The concert, which will include the best footage from the BBC One wildlife programme, will now premiere on December 5 2021, organisers have confirmed.

All tickets from the original date remain valid for the rescheduled show.

During the concert, the audience will be taken on a journey of discovery through the “seven worlds” – from the colourful paradises of South America to Asia’s vast wilderness and the icy plains of the Antarctic.

The series’s emotive score – written by Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer and Jacob Shea for Bleeding Fingers Music – will accompany the footage, and will be performed by a full symphony orchestra and choir, conducted by Matthew Freeman.

The score also features the song Out There, which was composed for the series by Zimmer and pop star Sia.

Hans Zimmer who composed the score for the series

Zimmer said: “Following up Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II was no easy task. But the BBC have outdone themselves yet again with the magnificent Seven Worlds, One Planet.

“It was a true honour to return to the series to compose the theme with Jacob Shea for Bleeding Fingers Music and a special pleasure to collaborate with Sia for Out There.

“These stories of nature are so important for us to show and preserve for future generations, and I am honoured to be a part of spreading this message.

“I am excited for everyone to get a chance to listen to the incredible score.”

Tickets will be available online from 9am on Thursday November 12.