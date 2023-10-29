Seven week-old baby died because hospital did not administer routine injection, coroner rules

William Moris-Patto was born premature at 34 weeks in July 2020 at Addenbrooke’s hospital in Cambridge

A seven-week-old baby died because a Cambridge hospital did not administer a routine injection, a coroner has ruled.

William Moris-Patto was born premature at 34 weeks in July 2020 at Addenbrooke’s hospital in Cambridge but died on 17 September after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Following his birth, it was incorrectly recorded that he had received a vitamin K injection. The NHS advises that all newborn babies receive additional vitamin K to aid blood clotting.

A five-day inquest in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, heard that William died of vitamin K deficiency bleeding, or VKDB, which occurs in up to 1.7% of babies who do not receive the shot at birth.

In a narrative conclusion, reported in The Guardian, the coroner said: “William died of natural causes – a vitamin K deficiency, which caused a spontaneous intracranial haemorrhage.

“His death was contributed to by neglect in that he was not given vitamin K after birth and if he had been, he would not have died.

She concluded that the failure to administer vitamin K was a “gross failure in medical care” that amounted to neglect.

She added: “There is a clear and direct causal connection between that failure and William’s death in that if he had been given vitamin K, he would not have died.”

William stayed in hospital for two weeks after birth before being discharged with a nasogastric tube, but became unwell overnight on 11 September.

Since the death of William, his parents Naomi and Alexander Moris-Patto have campaigned to raise awareness about the importance of vitamin K.

While all babies require some level of Vitamin K post-birth, premature babies are even more in need because of higher levels of deficiencies.

Ms Moris-Patto said she asked staff if he had received a Vitamin K injection and was reassured that he had.

She told the inquest: “It is beyond cruel that our son died, but even worse that it could have been prevented, had he been given his vitamin K injection as he should have been.”

A Cambridge University hospitals spokesperson said: “The trust remains deeply saddened by William’s tragic death and wishes to express its sincere condolences and apologies to his family at this difficult time.

“The trust thoroughly and diligently investigated the events leading up to William’s death, and fully accepts the findings of His Majesty’s coroner.

“Processes were, and continue to be, constantly reviewed to ensure a similar error cannot be made in the future. If, following further review, the coroner has any concerns, these will be addressed.”