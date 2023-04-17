The seven very British stages of dressing for warm weather

Gigi Hadid, Jeanne Damas and Jennifer Garner shed their winter layers in style - Getty

It’s that time of year when Brits become bizarrely divided on the appropriate attire for the day’s weather.

When temperatures are hovering in the mid to late teens, some of us will deem it time to dig out the shorts, while others will still be wrapping up in a scarf, “just in case”.

You may have seen this scenario playing out across the land in recent days, where one moment the look is Ibiza in high summer, the next you catch sight of someone who could be preparing for a trek to the Antarctic. Confusing.

This is really the moment to think of yourself as an onion. Not a glamorous image, I admit, but bear with me here.

Some of us will rattle through the layer shedding process at chef-like speed, whittling away the last vestiges of winter until all that’s left is a vest top and goosebumps. Or you will perhaps prefer a lackadaisical approach, gently eschewing one winter layer after another until you’re quite certain you’re not going to be struck down with hypothermia.

Not sure where to begin? Here are the seven steps to getting in the warm weather dressing state of mind…

Swap your big coat for a sleek blazer

From left: Pink blazer, £179, Hobbs; Turquoise blazer, £419, Sandro; Gingham blazer, £99.99, Mango

It can be an emotional experience parting from the security blanket which has protected you from the elements for the past few months, but your big cosy coat deserves a rest. And you’ll only resent it when it begins to feel more like a sauna now that it’s suddenly warm. Tuck it away and swap for one of this season’s many smart blazers. You could go the “quiet luxury” route in a classic beige, grey or navy style a la Gigi Hadid, but there are lots of lovely lively options out there too, whether in vibrant shades or timeless patterns, like gingham.

Swap your chunky jumpers for shirts and blouses

Clockwise from top left: Ruffle shirt, £190, Asantii; Pink striped shirt, £69, Arket; Check shirt, £69.95, Massimo Dutti

It’s around this time that I get worried about my neck. I tend to tuck it away in woolly jumpers all winter and it feels utterly bizarre to expose it to the elements again. But exposed it must be, because what felt chic and cosy a few weeks ago now risks looking (and feeling) horribly claustrophobic.

So I’m freeing my neck – and décolletage – in shirts and blouses going forward. There are styles for every predilection out there this season, from ruffled blouses to mannish shirts. The good news for the tentative shedders among you? You can keep them buttoned up if you’re not ready to flash your collarbone yet and undo one button at a time until you have a nonchalant French-girl vibe going – flash of bra is optional.

Swap dark prints for brights

From left: Checked dress, £270, Cefinn; Banana print dress, £419, Alemais; Tiered dress, £95, H&M

The most powerful way to semaphore that you are Spring Ready is with your colour palette. While there’s lots to be said for being a summer goth who only wears black or navy, at this time when the new season is very much on the cusp, you can visually speed things along by choosing light, bright prints. Spain’s Queen Letizia was out and about in her rainbow florals last week, just looking at her puts a spring in your step.

You don’t need to go the full floral; stripes or checks with a pale rather than dark background will work too. Extra points if you choose something witty and exotic, like Alemais’s banana-print dress.

Switch boots for something ankle-flashing

From top: Silver, £45, Marks & Spencer; Vibi Venezia Mary Janes, £85, Matchesfashion; Beaded loafers, £79, Charles & Keith

Again, we can feel like our winter boots are trusty companions from whom it makes us nervous to be parted after all we’ve been through together these past months. And not wanting to sound too Victorian, but exposing one’s ankles feels like a bold step after so long in socks.

But it will feel great once you do it, and this can be one of the most impactful ways to usher in warm weather readiness. Celebrate with something pretty, like metallic flats or decorative loafers – and a pedicure.

Swap your blue jeans for light ones

From left: Pink jeans, £90, seventy + mochi; Ganni striped jeans, £255, Net-a-Porter; Ecru jeans, £89, Cos

I’m not saying you need to find your inner Liz Hurley (a perennial fan of tight, Tippex-white jeans) but with the right light-coloured jeans, you can instantly “summerise” any look. There is now a whole spectrum of white-ish shades out there – from elegant ecru to pretty pastel shades.

There are also some brilliant printed jeans out there this season – top of the list is Ganni’s pastel striped pair which you could wear with anything from a light knit to a vest top. Non blue jeans can also feel smarter than their true blue counterparts, making them an excellent work option.

Ditch the tights

Clockwise from top left: Bias-cut mini, £70, Boden; Palm skirt, £119, Whistles; Soeur high-waisted shorts, £150, John Lewis

The to-tight or not-to-tight divide at this time of year can be as great as the North/South or jam first/cream first ones, but there’s no going back once you’ve taken the leap. Sienna Miller boldly went where no one dared to go back in February, donning a tiny mini skirt to sit on the front row at New York fashion week. I felt chilly just looking at her, but in her defence she was probably outside in her outfit for no more than 10 seconds.

Two months later, and the rest of us are gearing up to do the same. Mini skirts are definitely back and now come with the added appeal of being a fitting tribute to Dame Mary Quant – even Boden has jumped on the bandwagon. If you’re not quite ready for that level of leg baring, try a button-through or slit midi skirt or a pair of high-waisted shorts.

Prepare to bare arms

Clockwise from top left: Silk top, £99, Jigsaw; Vince satin maxi, £425, Selfridges; Knitted tank top, £95, KITRI Studio

Body hang-ups aside, the final non-heatwave stage of warm weather dressing has to be getting your arms out – we’ll leave the crop tops and bikinis in the city for another day (though there’ll be someone out there doing it this week, no doubt).

My new arm baring muse is Jennifer Garner, who looked incredible in a series of strapless dresses this week – she’s certainly been doing more than the odd press up.

However your arms don’t need to be as toned as Garner’s to be worthy of being exposed to sunlight – all it takes is a jolt of confidence and a jolly sleeveless option, whether it’s Vince’s tangerine dress or Jigsaw’s beautiful silk top. Remember, you can always drape that blazer over your shoulders if you suddenly find you’ve been over enthusiastic and there’s a chill in the air.