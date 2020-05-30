Seven to be charged for Robertson Quay gatherings amid circuit breaker

(CREDIT: Lectress Pat/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — Six men and one woman will be charged in court on Tuesday (2 June) for breaching safe distancing measures at Robertson Quay on 16 May.

The seven, aged between 30 and 52, will be charged for contravening the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

The charges came after photos of people having gatherings outside various bars and restaurants at Robertson Quay went viral on social media on 16 May, sparking investigations by the URA and the police.

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, Masagos Zulkifli, thanked URA and the police for pursuing the violations in a Facebook post on Saturday (30 May).

“While there has been a decreasing trend in the number of community transmissions, we must remain vigilant to curb the spread of COVID-19,” he said in his post.

“When we exit the circuit breaker on 2 June, some restrictions will be lifted, and more of us will come into contact with one another. It will be more critical than ever to practise safe distancing.”

