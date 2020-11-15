Lewis Hamilton is one of Britain’s sporting greats

Lewis Hamilton clinched his seventh Formula One world title by winning the Turkish Grand Prix.

Hamilton already holds the record number of career wins which now stands at 94, ahead of Schumacher, who won 91.

Hamilton, one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport, has sealed his place among Britain’s all-time sporting greats.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the candidates who could make the hallowed, and highly subjective, list.

Lewis Hamilton

View photos Hamilton on the podium after his record-breaking triumph in Portugal (Jose Sena Goulao/AP) More

The 35-year-old has surpassed Schumacher’s mark of 91 Grand Prix wins and has equalled the German’s record of seven world championship titles. Hamilton also holds the records for most podium finishes, most career points and most championship points in a season.

Sir Chris Hoy

View photos Hoy wins another Olympic gold medal at London 2012 (David Davies/PA) More

Hoy is the most successful Olympic cyclist of all time. He won a total of six gold and one silver medals and in 2008 became the first Briton in 100 years to win three golds at one Olympic Games. Hoy is also an 11-time World Championship winner.

Sir Steve Redgrave

View photos Redgrave, left, wins gold in the coxless fours at the Sydney Olympics (Toby Melville/PA) More

Redgrave was Britain’s greatest Olympian until his remarkable feats were surpassed by Hoy, winning gold rowing medals at five successive Olympic Games from 1984 to 2000, his last one at the age of 38 and three years after being diagnosed with diabetes. Redgrave also won nine golds at the World Championships.

Story continues