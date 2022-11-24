Seven-time Stanley Cup champion dedicates book to his late parents

·4 min read

Bryan Trottier has added to his lengthy list of accomplishments.

Trottier, who has Métis, Cree and Chippewa ancestry, is a seven-time Stanley Cup champion. He was chosen as the National Hockey League’s MVP for his efforts during the 1978-79 season. And he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1997.

Trottier, who is 66, is now also a published author. His recently released book, which he wrote with award-winning journalist Stephen Brunt, is titled All Roads Home: A Life On and Off the Ice.

Trottier spent a good chunk of his life in the NHL. He played 18 seasons in the world’s premier hockey circuit.

During his playing career he won the Stanley Cup four times with the New York Islanders and then twice more with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

After his playing days were over, Trottier spent 13 more seasons working for pro franchises in coaching and managerial roles.

He won his seventh Stanley Cup in 2001 while he was an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche.

Trottier’s last major gig in the NHL was during the 2014-15 campaign when he was an assistant coach with the Buffalo Sabres.

Trottier, who is from the small Saskatchewan town of Val Marie, now lives in the Pennsylvania city of Washington, which is about a 30-minute drive from Pittsburgh.

He continues to do some community work for both the Penguins and the Islanders. He estimates he attends upwards of 25 NHL games in Pittsburgh each season.

And he also keeps close tabs on his 14-year-old grandson Parker, who is making a name for himself averaging almost two points per game for Shattuck-St. Mary’s, a prestigious Minnesota school known for its hockey prowess.

Trottier’s book includes numerous stories about his family, friends, teammates and coaches.

“It’s a tribute to my mom and dad,” Trottier told Windspeaker.com during a phone interview from Ottawa where he was promoting his book. “And it’s an appreciation for all the people who have helped me.”

In the prologue of his book, Trottier writes about his first vivid NHL memory, which was during the spring of 1965 when he was eight. He watched the Stanley Cup final with his parents and saw Montreal Canadiens’ captain Jean Beliveau presented with the world’s most famous hockey trophy.

After seeing Beliveau hug the Stanley Cup, Trottier recalled he told his father he wanted to do the same someday.

That wish became a reality for the first time in 1980 when he was a member of the Islanders’ Stanley Cup winning squad.

Trottier wrote about his recollection of that on-ice ceremony.

“Now, all of a sudden, they were bringing the Cup out of the corner doors in the boards,” he wrote. “Denis Potvin and I went over there, and I remember wanting to hug it, just like Jean Beliveau. I wanted to put my arms around it – so that’s what I did. Denis grabbed one side and I grabbed the other and we both hugged it and stared at each other with crazy smiles on our faces. We both had tears in our eyes.”

Trottier’s 23-chapter book is 277 pages long and published by Penguin Random House Canada. It's available on Amazon and at Chapters-Indigo and other book retailers.

Trottier said the book, which took about five years to finish, went through some major editing.

“Stephen Brunt was awesome,” Trottier said. “He jogged my memory and there were so many stories. We ended up with a 1,400-page manuscript. Condensing that down took a while.”

Trottier is hoping readers of all ages, and even non-hockey fans, enjoy his book.

“There’s always a message in there,” he said. “That includes the fact you can always come home and that you can chase your dream and don’t forget to ask for help.”

Trottier believes Indigenous youth in particular, who have moved away to further their hockey careers, will see that he himself had similar experiences.

“Indigenous kids will relate to it, especially the parts about being homesick and shy,” he said.

Though he’s in his mid-60s now, Trottier continues to lace up the skates occasionally. He plays a handful of games each season with an NHL alumni squad featuring Indigenous players.

And he’s enjoying his current life in Pennsylvania.

“I’m not as homesick these days, but I do miss Mom and Dad,” he wrote. “I honour them by living life to the fullest every day. I have their memories, my Val Marie Canadian roots, and the importance of hard work, strength and family. I also have their lessons.

“Mom’s ‘treat people the way you want to be treated’ and ‘you can only make a first impression once.’ Dad’s ‘firm handshake and look them in the eye’ and ‘A for effort is the most important grade on your report card’.”

Windspeaker.com

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com, Windspeaker.com

Latest Stories

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs heaped more misery on the slumping Sabres. The winger had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as Toronto defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend its Atlantic Division rival's losing run to eight. "Just doing me, like usual," said Marner, who had points in 13 straight outings last season. "Trying to buzz out there, trying to be the best I can be. "Lucky enough

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • MLB tender deadline: Bellinger, Voit among 83 players cut

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger, Brian Anderson and Luke Voit were among 83 players who became free agents Friday night when their former teams declined to offer them contracts for next season. Alex Reyes, Ryan Yarbrough and Jeimer Candelario also were cut loose ahead of baseball's tender deadline, with clubs choosing to dump dozens of players who otherwise would have been eligible for salary arbitration. Aristides Aquino, Garrett Hampson, Adam Engel, Dominic Smith, Jorge Alfaro, Raimel Tapia and

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Payne, Booker lead Suns to 116-95 win over Knicks

    PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Payne scored 21 points, Devin Booker added 20 and the Phoenix Suns used a dominating second half to beat the New York Knicks 116-95. Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 11 rebounds and all of the Suns’ starters scored in double figures. Torrey Craig scored 14 points and Mikal Bridges 13. Reserve Damion Lee scored 15 and shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range. The Suns, playing without Chris Paul (right heel injury) for the sixth straight game, got 3-pointers from eight different playe

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

    DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fum

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Morrissey caps two-goal effort with OT winner to lead Jets to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey scored once in regulation and added the winner 2:10 into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. The Jets were ahead 3-0 when the Hurricanes scored three goals in the final 4:48 of the third period, two after pulling goalie Pyotr Kochetkov for the extra attacker with 5:33 remaining. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and two assists and Michael Eyssimont, with his first NHL goal, also scored for the Jets (11-5-1), who are 7-