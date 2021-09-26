Seven-time nominee Danny Burstein finally wins first Tony Award

On Sunday night, Danny Burstein took home the hearts of many — and one silver statue. The seven-time Tony Award nominee finally took home his first award, winning Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role of Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

During his acceptance speech, Burstein thanked everyone for their support during his own COVID battle as well the loss of his wife, Rebecca Luker, who died in December due to complications with ALS, calling out "my buddy George" as well as the rest of the Broadway community who showed support during an extremely tough year.

"You all showed up for us. You were there for us, whether you just sent a note or sent your love of sent bagels, it meant the world to us," an emotional Burstein said. "And it's something I'll never forget. I love being an actor on Broadway."

Danny Burstein

Theo Wargo/Getty

Burstein earned previous nominations in the Featured Actor in a Musical category for his work in 2006's The Drowsy Chaperone, 2008's South Pacific, and 2014's Cabaret. His additional nominations came for leading roles in the 2012 revival of Follies, 2016's Fiddler on the Roof, and the 2013 revival of Clifford Odet's play Golden Boy.

Moulin Rouge: The Musical resumed performances at the Hischefield theater on Sept. 24.

