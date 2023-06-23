Seven things to do with your leftover chip-shop chips

Silvana Franco says reheated chips taste just as good - Clara Molden for The Daily Telegraph

So you’ve had a lovely evening at the beach, with a glass of something cold and huge portions of fresh fish and chips – but what do you do with the leftovers? Specifically, if you can wrangle them away from the seagulls, the chips.

There’s nothing like a bag of chip-shop chips eaten outdoors, and although many may claim that there can never be leftovers of such a treat, reality begs to differ.

And here’s where, for cooks, it gets interesting. Because chip-shop chips have myriad possibilities, as historian Lucy Worsley discovered last week when she sparked a mini Twitter storm by sharing a kitchen tip from a follower.

I have received a kitchen tip that would be HUGE IF TRUE. Twitter, can you really put leftover chip-shop chips in the freezer then use them as oven chips???? 🤔 — Lucy Worsley (@Lucy_Worsley) June 12, 2023

The intriguing post notched up huge numbers of likes and comments, with many respondents stating that, far from binning their greasy leftovers, second time round, reheated chips are “even tastier and more crispy” than when fresh from the chippy.

“Yes! Yes! Yes! I do it all the time,” wrote one chip-lover, “and they’re much better than frozen packet chips.”

Recommendations for the best way to store and reheat the cold fries were varied. Dry frying is a popular method for renewing former glory. “They’ll fluff up like new,” said one of Lucy’s followers.

The air fryer, however, is undoubtedly the preferred method for most commenters. “Store them in Tupperware in the fridge, cook them in an air fryer the next day,” advised one with a promise that they’ll be “better than when they came from the chip shop”.

Here’s the lowdown on how to revitalise your old chips:

Keep cool

If planning to eat them the next day, just chill the chips overnight. If not, freeze the chips in a bag. There is no need to freeze them flat on a tray first. Their oil coating doesn’t freeze solid so they won’t clump together.

Best ways to reheat

Leftover chips reheat nicely in the oven from both chilled and frozen. Spread them out on a baking tray in a single layer and roast at 200C, gas mark 6. You’ll need to judge how long to cook them depending on their thickness and how well done they were in the first place. I found the lighter-coloured, larger chips warmed up best, becoming crispy, rather than too hard or dark. I got the quickest and crispiest results using my energy-efficient air fryer, but was unimpressed with microwaved fries, which were floppy and soggy.

A large non-stick frying pan also works well, as long as they fit in a single layer. No need to add extra oil, just cook over a medium-high heat turning regularly until crisp.

Seven uses for yesterday’s fries



1. Chip butty

Reheat and serve in slices of buttered white bread.

chip butty

2. Hash

Fry chopped chips with diced chorizo, onions, peppers and chillies.

hash

3. Battered chips

Toss in flour then dip them into a batter made from self-raising flour and sparkling water. Heat 2cm vegetable oil in a frying pan and cook for 3-4 minutes.

4. Dirty fries

Spread out in a baking dish and sprinkle with paprika. Spoon over chopped tomatoes, grated cheese, sliced red onion and chillies. Bake at 200C, gas mark 6 until bubbling.

Dirty fries

5. Choffles

Press into a waffle iron and cook until crisp.

choffles

6. Tortilla

Stir into beaten egg. Add herbs, onions or cheese. Cook over a low heat, turning until golden and set.

7. Poutine

Reheat then cover with gravy. Scatter with diced curd cheese or mozzarella.

