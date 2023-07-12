The seven summer accessories loved by royalty

Brighten things up: swap darker bags for a white or ecru style, like Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh - Getty

Have the Princess of Wales, Duchess of Edinburgh, and other women in the Royal family been sharing notes on accessories this summer? At several key royal events recently, it has felt as though they could have coordinated.

Strathberry bags, Penelope Chilvers sandals and Camilla Elphick belts are just some of the accessories that have been spotted in the royal repertoire. Clearly they tick the boxes required for style protocol at events such as Royal Ascot, but they also serve to polish up any summer outfit, from a cotton sundress to colourful suiting.

These finishing touches – while trending – are timeless. Here’s how to add them to your own wardrobe too…

The white belt

A white leather belt instantly adds a graphic edge to any pretty summer dress you pair it with, drawing the eye to the waist and smartening up the overall look. Kate wore a candy-pink suit with this Camilla Elphick belt, with its statement pearl-look buckle, in May, while Princess Beatrice matched her minimalist belt to a white blazer and a Hill House Home nap dress.

Princess Beatrice wearing Hill House Home, May 2023 - Getty

Try these...

Clockwise from left: Sol woven belt, £35, Hush; Pearl white belt, £95, Camilla Elphick; Chalk chain belt, £300, Mulberry

The woven bag

Straw and raffia bags are synonymous with summer, but woven leather can look less “beachy” and is inevitably more durable. Zara Tindall took her Anya Hindmarch minibag to Royal Ascot. It comes in neutral leathers as well as metallics, so could be styled for a summer party as easily as the office.

Zara Tindall carries an Anya Hindmarch bag at this year's Royal Ascot - Getty

Try these...

Clockwise from left: Pompom bag, £193, Dragon Diffusion; Woven crossbody, £59, Phase Eight; Neeson tassel clutch, £495, Anya Hindmarch

The canvas espadrilles

The Royals love their espadrilles –we’ve even seen the Princess of Wales play cricket in her Castañers. But the label they are turning to this summer is Penelope Chilvers. The Duchess of Edinburgh has at least four pairs of Chilvers’ rope sandals and classic wedges in her wardrobe, and wears them with suits, chinos and dresses. Beyond beige canvas, try khaki, navy, or even a bright green for a twist.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wearing Penelope Chilvers in May 2023 - Getty

Try these...

Clockwise from left: Sevillana espadrilles, £139, Penelope Chilvers; Perla espadrilles, £69, Sosander; Carina wedges, £100, Castaner

The filigree earrings

When the Princess of Wales debuted the new Esmee earrings from French label Sézane, they inevitably sold out. But there are similar filigree-look beaded earrings to be found all over the high street this summer. The slightly bohemian, dreamcatcher shape feels whimsy and ideal to wear on a balmy holiday as well as at home.

The Princess of Wales wears Sézane earrings at Royal Ascot - Getty

Try these...

Clockwise from left: Bead drop earrings, £12, Accessorize; Aurora earrings, £135, Tricia Milaneze; Marissa earrings, £42, Oliver Bonas

The pink pumps

It’s not just the British royals who have been upping the ante with their accessories. When Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Rania of Jordan met earlier in June, they both reached for their “Barbiecore” pink heels, by Carolina Herrera and Manolo Blahnik respectively. For anyone wanting to get the look, Boden – the British brand loved by the Princess of Wales – has conveniently just put its pink slingbacks on sale.

Queen Letizia of Spain wearing Carolina Herrera heels and Queen Rania of Jordan in Manolo Blahnik - Getty

Try these...

From left: Slingback courts, £52, Boden; Full point heels, £95, Russell and Bromley; Furrun block heels, £825, Manolo Blahnik

The toe-cap shoes

Princess Beatrice loves Chanel’s monochrome slingbacks, while Kate is a fan of Jennifer Chamandi’s pointed-toe pumps. The contrasting toe-cap shoe suits all – whether you prefer heels or flats. Camilla Elphick has the most colour options (spanning pinks, greens and glitters) if you’re looking for something beyond the classic beige and black combination.

The Princess of Wales in Jennifer Chamandi heels - Getty

Try these...

From left: Vittorio heels, £580, Jennifer Chimandi; Alicia flats, £225, Camilla Elphick; Belinda flats, £120, Steve Madden

The white bag

The quickest way to make any outfit feel “summer ready” is to swap any darker colour bag you may have been carrying for a white or ecru one. Both Kate and Sophie have carried Strathberry’s Crescent style at Royal Ascot, and Kate has carried Mulberry’s Amberley top-handle bag on several occasions. Aspinal’s Hatbox and Mayfair are also favourite shapes, spotted at Ascot on Zara Tindall, Lady Sophie Windsor and Lady Gabriella Kingston.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh carrying Strathberry at Royal Ascot - Getty

Try these...

Clockwise from bottom left: Nano Mayfair, £275, Aspinal; Mini Crescent, £455, Strathberry; Huxley bag, £65, Charles and Keith