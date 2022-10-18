Seven stunning drinks to order if you want a Negroni Sbagliato but don’t like Campari

Meredith Clark
·3 min read

It’s the mouthful cocktail that has taken the internet by storm: negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it. Ever since a clip of House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy discussing their favourite drinks went viral, people can’t stop obsessing over the negroni sbagliato – or rather, how D’Arcy orders the drink in their signature raspy voice.

Now, cocktail bars everywhere are stocking up on ingredients to make the viral drink, which includes Campari, sweet vermouth, and sparkling wine instead of the traditional gin. But there is one key factor to a negroni that people seem to be forgetting: Campari is an acquired taste.

For the uninitiated, Campari is a bitter Italian liqueur, often considered an apéritif for its blend of herbs and fruits. Its bright red colour is misleading and often mistaken for Aperol, a much sweeter liqueur. Rather, Campari has a strong bitter taste with citrus notes, and a jaw-dropping alcohol content: from 20.5 per cent to 28 per cent ABV.

Campari – which was invented in 1860 by Gaspare Campari in Novare, Italy – can be sipped alone or over ice, but it’s most famous for being used in classic cocktails like the negroni and Americano. For those who are wary of Campari’s bittersweet taste, or have simply sworn it off altogether, there are many cocktail creations that capture the allure of a negroni sbagliato, without actually using Campari.

Here’s a list of seven cocktails that, much like Olivia Cooke, will make you say: “Oh, stunning!”

Negroni Bianco

The difference between a Negroni and a Negroni bianco is mainly in the name. Instead of the classic Negroni’s blood orange colour, a Negroni bianco swaps Campari for a bianco vermouth and adds a white wine apéritif. To make a white Negroni, mix together equal parts dry gin, Italian white vermouth – such as Carpano Bianco or Luxardo’s Bitter Bianco – and white wine apéritif, like Lillet Blanc or Cocchi Americano.

A Negroni Bianco replaces Campari with white vermouth and white wine apéritif (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A Negroni Bianco replaces Campari with white vermouth and white wine apéritif (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Aperol Negroni

An Aperol Negroni, sometimes called a Contessa, is a much lighter, sweeter version of the traditional Negroni. It uses Aperol instead of Campari and is super easy to make, using just gin, sweet vermouth, and Aperol with an orange slice to garnish.

Count Mast Negroni

Jägermeister has created its own version of the Negroni, called the Count Mast cocktail. The drink requires equal parts Jägermeister, gin, and sweet vermouth for an herbaceous, licorice-scented aroma with less bitterness and more body.

Cynar Negroni

The Cynar Negroni is a spin on the classic Negroni, using an Italian amari known as Cynar. Surprisingly, the primary ingredient found in Cynar is artichoke. But its dark brown colour is offset by its bittersweet flavour. To make a Cynar Negroni, combine equal parts Cynar, gin, and sweet vermouth.

Cynar is an Italian bitter apéritif made from artichokes (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Cynar is an Italian bitter apéritif made from artichokes (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MonteNegroni

Instead of Campari, the MonteNegroni is made using Amaro Montenegro. Amaro Montenegro is a traditional Italian amaro or bitter liqueur invented in 1895 from a secret blend of 40 different herbs, fruits and botanicals. The MonteNegroni calls for two parts of Amaro Montenegro, one part sweet vermouth, one part gin, and two drops of angostura bitter.

Cardinale

Supposedly dating back to Rome in the 1950s, the Cardinale cocktail is a descendant of the Negroni. This dry drink swaps Campari for Contratto Bitter, and sweet vermouth for dry vermouth. The recipe also tweaks the drink ratio. The Cardinale cocktail is made using one ounce gin, 3/4 ounce Contratto Bitter, and 3/4 ounce dry vermouth.

Cappelletti Negroni

Aperitivo Cappelletti is one of the most well-known substitutes for Campari. This aperitif is somewhat similar in its colour and bitterness to Campari. However, it leans towards the sweeter side, which explains why it’s often used in a spritz. If Campari is too much for your taste, try replacing it with Cappelletti in your next Negroni Sbagliato.

Latest Stories

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • NFL Week 6 Picks: Allen vs Mahomes in clash of AFC titans

    Week 6 of the NFL season treats us to a preview of a potential AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bills, a battle between NFC East rivals Dallas and Philadelphia, and the underdog Giants facing another big test against the Ravens

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.