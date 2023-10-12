Seven Steve Borthwick selection curveballs that give England heart at the Rugby World Cup

Steve Borthwick (left) is to gamble on Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith with George Ford (right) set for England axe - Getty Images/Warren Little

Seven months ago, after Steve Borthwick had announced a surprise start for Marcus Smith and the dropping of captain Owen Farrell for the visit of France, the England head coach was asked whether the call demonstrated a new sense of daring.

“If you were to track all the teams I’ve selected there have been some pretty bold decisions,” Borthwick said. “I’ve tried to pick the right team for that game; I don’t consider how it will be perceived by the outside.”

Supporters of Leicester Tigers will have been familiar with the sentiment and the singularity of thought. Over two-and-a-half years, which spanned four seasons because of the Covid pandemic, plenty of line-ups puzzled fans because Borthwick tailored them carefully to each match, considering tactical elements and opposition strengths but also contextual aspects like injuries and upcoming fixtures. Even when overseeing settled squads, he has been a horses-for-courses man.

For Sunday’s quarter-final against Fiji, Smith is set for another surprise start, this time at full-back at the expense of Freddie Steward. Ironically, though, Steward will be more accustomed than most to his coach’s methods. Borthwick is not shy of throwing curveballs. Here is a history of selections that have raised eyebrows.

August and September 2020: Gathering information

Leicester supporters did not find much respite from the dreariness of Covid when the Premiership started up again. During a spell of midweek games behind closed doors, however, Borthwick set about assessing his bloated squad. In the relative safety of what was effectively a ring-fenced competition, given the sanctions imposed on Saracens, he saw an opportunity to gather information.

While absorbing heavy losses to Bath (38-16), Wasps (54-7) and Bristol Bears (40-3), Borthwick promoted promising academy graduates and recent signings such as Dan Kelly, Guy Porter, Harry Potter George Martin, Ollie Chessum, Joe Heyes, Cameron Henderson, Jack van Poortvliet and, yes, Steward. That group impressed sufficiently. Others, like Jake Kerr, George Worth, Facundo Gigena and Thom Smith, soon left.

April and May 2021: Wigglesworth whisked in

Borthwick’s first full Premiership campaign comprised 11 wins and 11 losses, which proved good enough for sixth place. Even if they would come up well short of the domestic play-offs, Tigers earned some impressive results and enjoyed a strong run in the European Challenge Cup.

Although a 48-32 win over Connacht in the round of 16 was captained by Ben Youngs, Richard Wigglesworth, who had arrived from Saracens, would then start three consecutive knockout matches: a 39-15 defeat of Newcastle Falcons, a 33-24 triumph against Ulster and the final at Twickenham, where Montpellier prevailed 18-17. That ploy would be a precursor of what was to come.

October 2021: Saracens stunned by a strong bench

The superb winning run that began Leicester’s 2021-22 season was no cakewalk. They needed to dig deep and produce dogged performances, with selection planning also crucial. Borthwick and his backroom staff identified away matches against Gloucester and London Irish as critical to their prospects of making the top four. Tigers went full strength in each, eking out tight victories.

In between those tricky trips, on Oct 2, Leicester welcomed a strong Saracens outfit. Borthwick benched Ellis Genge and Steward, his skipper and his full-back. The visitors were 12-3 up at one stage thanks to four Owen Farrell penalties, but Tigers rode late momentum – and a bit of luck, with Dan Kelly fortunate to avoid a red card – to triumph at the death thanks to a muscular maul that brought a penalty try.

December 2021: Bordeaux beaten with tactical masterclass

For their first Champions Cup outing in two years, Leicester were pitted against a Bordeaux-Begles team boasting Ben Lam, Maxime Lucu, Jefferson Poirot, Ben Tameifuna, Kane Douglas, Cameron Woki and Louis Picamoles. Relishing the tactical challenge, Borthwick left out Steward, Nemani Nadolo, Youngs, Julian Montoya and Hanro Liebenberg. He configured his squad for a strong finish at the set-piece and breakdown, with Dan Cole, Harry Wells and Marco van Staden among the replacements.

In the starting line-up, George Martin was used as a surprise line-out jumper to avoid Woki, with Chessum challenging the France international on the Bordeaux throw. George Ford’s kicking variety was superb, and the selection of Bryce Hegarty over Steward paid off as well. The Australian’s break and offload laid on a first-half try for Porter and Tigers held on for a 16-13 win. Borthwick values ball-playing full-backs, as evidenced by his use of Hegarty, Freddie Burns, Charlie Atkinson and now Marcus Smith.

January 2022: Emergency back-rowers

Resources were so depleted when Tigers faced Newcastle that Harry Wells was shifted from lock to blindside flanker and Martin stepped in at No 8. On the bench were Kini Murimurivalu, a wing wearing 19, and Nic Dolly, a hooker wearing 20. Both were part of a late shove that forced a scrum penalty as Leicester landed a 31-0 win, their 11th Premiership victory in a row.

June 2022: Against the grain in the biggest games

The Premiership final was shaped by Wigglesworth’s shock start, which unquestionably spooked Saracens. A week previously, in a frantic semi-final against Northampton Saints, Youngs and Van Poortvliet had shared the scrum-half duties.

Borthwick's bold call meant turning to the supremely experienced ex-Saracen to mastermind the territorial battle against his former club - Getty Images/David Rogers

Just as significant was the omission of Nadolo, a prolific source of turnovers and impetus as well as tries. On the bench against Saints, the burly Fiji international was overlooked entirely at Twickenham, probably because Borthwick predicted the kick-fest that ensued and wanted greater mobility.

October 2022: Success at the Stoop

Leicester qualified for the play-offs last season after Wigglesworth, their interim head coach, oversaw a late-season run. Prior to that, with Borthwick still at the helm, amid another batch of injuries and following a home loss to Sale Sharks, Harry Potter had to moonlight at outside centre against a tasty Harlequins back-line. He and Matt Scott, his midfield partner, amassed 30 tackles between them and Leicester prevailed 27-19. Three late tries flattered Harlequins, who would eventually miss out on the top four.

To confront a conspicuous elephant in the room, France ransacked Twickenham when Borthwick picked Smith over Farrell during the Six Nations. Other apparently left-field calls, such as starting Ollie Hassell-Collins and Ben Curry against Scotland, were not resounding successes.

Then again, we may well look back on what came before the World Cup as another period of information gathering for Borthwick. At the tournament so far, England have done everything required of them. And although Borthwick has been accused of leaning on 2019 veterans, Joe Marchant (253 minutes) and Ben Earl (249 minutes) have accrued the most World Cup game-time to date. Neither seemed assured of a wider squad place at the beginning of the summer.

With England set to unveil a quirky line-up for the quarter-final, Borthwick will be acutely aware that blame will fall on him should Fiji progress. But should England go through, do not be surprised to see further changes for the semi-final. Considered tweaks underpinned his efforts at Leicester Tigers. Borthwick will keep the courage of convictions.

