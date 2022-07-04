Seven seconds of shooting: What 14 police bodycam videos show in Jayland Walker's death

Emily Mills and Jennifer Pignolet, Akron Beacon Journal
·6 min read
A police officer points a gun at Jayland Walker in a bodycam image shown during a news conference at the Firestone Community Center on July 3 in Akron, Ohio.
A police officer points a gun at Jayland Walker in a bodycam image shown during a news conference at the Firestone Community Center on July 3 in Akron, Ohio.

AKRON, Ohio – When police fired their guns at Jayland Walker, 25, early on the morning of June 27, he dropped to the ground within the first second.

Officers fired for six more seconds, according to footage from body-worn cameras released by the Akron Police Department on Sunday.

At least one officer called out, "Cease fire." What appears to be the same officer waved his arm in a possible attempt to stop the gunfire, but it continued. Walker didn't survive.

Police Chief Steve Mylett said every officer who fired said Walker turned toward officers and reached toward his waist, then lifted his arm toward officers before they fired.

The footage was filmed from cameras on officers' chests and became blurry and shaky as they ran and fired, making it hard to see Walker's actions.

Walker turned around in a full circle shortly after getting out of the passenger side of his car, before he ran from police through a grassy area.

Photos: Jayland Walker protest continues into night

When the chase got to a parking lot, Walker faced police just before he was shot, but there is no clear movement of his arms on the video footage.

Walker was not armed when he was shot and appeared to have nothing in his hands.

After he fell to the ground, he rolled several times, and bullets pierced his body.

Jayland Walker's family: He was not a 'masked monster with a gun' in Akron police shooting

'Heartbreaking footage': Akron police release footage of Jayland Walker being shot up to 60 times: Live updates

What do Akron Police Department videos show? 

The Akron Police Department released 14 videos that total almost 19 minutes: one narrated video the department prepared that provides a timeline and shows various footage and still photos from the incident, and 13 videos from cameras worn by the police officers.

Eight videos are from the officers involved, and five are from other officers on the scene.

None of the videos shows the aftermath of the shooting; they all stop almost immediately after the gunfire.

The videos start in police officers' cars; some are from drivers, and some are from passengers. Some videos have audio immediately, and others are silent before audio kicks on about 30 seconds into the video.

Graphic content: View all of Akron police camera videos

Around 12:30 a.m., officers tried to stop Walker's car, a silver Buick, on East Tallmadge Avenue near Thayer Street. Officers said the reason for the stop was a "traffic violation" and "equipment violation," but they did not specify what the violations were and none of the video shared by the police department shows the attempted stop. Walker drove onto state Route 8 southbound from Tallmadge Avenue.

Shortly after getting on Route 8, an officer reported "a sound consistent with a gunshot," according to the narrated video from the department. On the raw video, a bang can be heard on the officer's body-worn camera, and the officer says, "Shots fired. That vehicle just had a shot come out of its door."

The narrated video shows several clips and still images from Ohio Department of Transportation cameras in the area. They show a flash of light from the driver's side of the car, which police said was a muzzle flash.

The chase continued on Route 8 for a few minutes before they exited onto Archwood Avenue and through several city streets until they arrived at the intersection of East Wilbeth Road and Clairmont Avenue.

Walker's car slowed down. The police camera footage shows the driver's door open  and Walker's left foot dragging on the pavement as the car rolls at a slow speed.

As officers approached the car, several screamed, "Show me your hands," "Don't move," "Put your hands up" and "Stop the car," frequently using profanity.

As the car rolled onto a grassy area between the street and a sidewalk, the open driver's door ran into a police car, pushing the door shut. There's an audible bang from the collision, which forced Walker's car slightly off to the right, but there's no visible damage on the video.

The door reopened as the car rolled forward, then closed again as it grazed a tree.

Walker, who was wearing a ski mask, a black tracksuit and white sneakers, exited the front passenger side door as the car was still moving.

About three seconds later, Walker looked back over his right shoulder and turned to face the police, before continuing to run through a grassy area.

The foot chase moved to a parking lot. At least one officer used a Taser, but "the deployment of tasers was unsuccessful," the police department said, and Walker kept running. In footage of the shooting, a Taser is visible on the ground.

Walker turned toward officers, and they fired rapidly.

Walker fell and rolled several times, coming to rest on his back with his arms out at his sides. His body convulsed with each subsequent shot.

In one video, an officer drops the gun's ammunition magazine after firing several times. The shooting lasts seven seconds.

One officer attempts to stop shooting, shouts 'cease fire' three times

About four seconds after the shooting starts, an officer comes into the left side of one video and waves his left hand over his head. He kept his arms fairly close to his body, presumably to avoid being caught in a crossfire, but waved his arm rapidly in an apparent attempt to end the shooting.

He is apparently the same officer who yelled "cease fire" three times before it stopped. One video appears to be from that officer's perspective. He pointed his gun at Walker for the first few seconds of shooting and apparently fired his weapon, then pulled the gun in toward his chest with his right hand. His left arm waved in front of the camera.

Through all the videos, the faces of the officers involved, any identifying tattoos and the cars' computer screens are blurred out.

Walker's body, which was blurred during the public presentation of one of the videos during a news conference Sunday, is not blurred in any of the videos released later in the day.

Mylett said the total number of shots, including those that hit Walker, wasn't yet known, but he expected it to be consistent with the number reported: more than 90 shots.

Mylett said that, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, Walker had about 60 wounds, but it's not clear how many were entry wounds and how many were exit wounds.

Contact reporter Emily Mills at emills@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter at @EmilyMills818. Contact reporter Jennifer Pignolet at jpignolet@thebeaconjournal.com, at 330-996-3216 or on Twitter @JenPignolet

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What bodycam footage shows in police shooting of Jayland Walker

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Shooting outside downtown Sacramento club leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

    Another shooting in downtown Sacramento — not far from the state Capitol and a popular area for bars and clubs — has killed one person and wounded four.

  • Six victims dead and 24 hospitalised in mass shooting at July 4 parade in Illinois with gunman still at large

    The shooting unfolded around 10 minutes after the Highland Park Fourth of July parade kicked off at 10am on Monday morning

  • Guildford pub bombings inquest: Officer recalls ‘mass hysteria’ after IRA blast

    The inquest into the deaths of five young people killed by an IRA terror attack in 1974 has heard from emergency workers who attended the scene.

  • Chinese-Canadian billionaire due to go on trial in China on Monday - embassy

    Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, who went missing in Hong Kong five years ago, was due to go on trial in China on Monday, the Canadian embassy in Beijing said. China-born Xiao, known to have links to China's Communist Party elite, has not been seen in public since 2017 after he was investigated amid a state-led conglomerate crackdown. "Global Affairs Canada, our home office, is aware that a trial in the case of Canadian citizen Mr. Xiao Jianhua will take place today," a Canadian Embassy official told Reuters over the phone in a readout of a statement from Ottawa.

  • Akron police release video of killing of unarmed Black man Jayland Walker

    Akron police release video of killing of unarmed Black man Jayland Walker

  • Twelve arrested during M4 fuel price protest for driving ‘too slow’

    Chief superintendent Tom Harding justified the police response by saying the demonstration was restricting emergency services.

  • Officer response in Jayland Walker shooting was 'overkill,' use-of-force expert says: 'The police officers involved determined that his life wasn't worthy to be preserved.'

    Kalfani Turè, a police a former police officer and criminal justice expert, said officers should have been focused on preserving Jayland Walker's life.

  • China to Start Trial of Tycoon Taken From Hong Kong Hotel

    (Bloomberg) -- A Chinese-Canadian tycoon who was seized at a Hong Kong hotel five years ago and has lost much of his business empire to the Chinese government is going on trial on Monday.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapIran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russ

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Shane Wright poised to take next step on long road at NHL draft

    Shane Wright was doing his best to stay in shape. He also figured it was time to branch out in the face of so much downtime. As the COVID-19 pandemic chipped away and eventually stole his entire 2020-21 season, the teenage hockey star was home in Burlington, Ont., working on his strength, speed and skating — at least as much as was allowed against the backdrop of strict health and safety restrictions. Between those long, lonely workouts sessions, Wright also picked up a hobby in the family's two

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar