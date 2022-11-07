Seven prep football teams in the Rock Hill region are still in the playoffs.

Seven of the twelve area teams who earned playoff spots are heading to the second round of play this Friday night. Here is the schedule.

Class 4A

The Northwestern Trojans, who beat Wade Hampton 64-7, will be at home to play Greenwood.

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads, who beat Riverside 63-28, will travel to North Augusta.

The South Pointe Stallions, who beat Greer 38-14, will play at Greenville.

The Indian Land Warriors, who beat Laurens 41-20, will travel to play Westside.

Class 3A

The Chester Cyclones, who beat Blue Ridge 56-27, will play at Powdersville.

Class 2A

The Andrew Jackson Volunteers, who beat Ridgeland-Hardeeville 66-26, will host Timberland.

Class 1A

The Lewisville Lions, who beat Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 51-8, will play at home against Denmark-Olar.