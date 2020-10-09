Seven more cases of COVID-19 in Mizoram, active tally at 220

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 9 (ANI): Mizoram has reported seven new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the State to 2,157, said the State government on Friday.

The total COVID-19 count includes 220 active cases and 1,937 discharges.

Mizoram has not witnessed any COVID-19 fatality so far.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare said: "New recoveries in the country have exceeded the new cases for 3 continuous weeks, unabated. The new cases during these 3 weeks have displayed a steady trend of decline." (ANI)