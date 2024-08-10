Six medals for Team GB on day 14 as Toby Roberts claims gold in men’s climbing

Team GB up to 14 gold medals - Michael Raves/Getty Images

Katarina Johnson Thompson ran a personal best in the heptathlon 800m but was agonisingly edged into silver by Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam.

Great Britain’s women claimed Olympic 4x100m relay silver before the men’s team took bronze in two thrilling races at a rain-sodden Stade de France.

In the women’s relay final, Britain were given a warning for first lane infringement but having avoided repeating it, were able to keep their silver medal..

Eilish McColgan finished 15th in the women’s 10,000m final.

In the velodrome, Team GB duo Elinor Barker and Neah Evans claimed a gutsy silver medal in the women’s Madison at Paris 2024 with a dramatic final sprint, which earned them double points and lifted them above the Netherlands.

Jack Carlin defeated Netherlands’ Jeffrey Hoogland to win bronze in the men’s sprint – but sections of the crowd booed the British rider as he was awarded his controversial medal. Carlin accidentally collided with Hoogland in the initial decider and, after it was judged to be an accident, he was allowed to race for the bronze, which he secured.

Meanwhile, an unexpected gold medallist arrived this afternoon in the shape of climber Toby Roberts. The 19-year-old was the beneficiary of a dramatic fall by his Japanese rival.

Algerian Imane Khelif took victory in the women’s 66kg boxing final against China’s Liu Yang. Despite being disqualified by the International Boxing Association last year following gender testing, Khelif took the gold medal.

Finally, Great Britain’s Yasmin Harper missed out on a medal as China won their 10th straight gold in the women’s 3m springboard event. Harper finished fifth in the final with a combined score of 305.10 from her five dives.

Harper’s Team GB compatriot Grace Reid finished her third Games in 10th place in 275.85.

Day 14 at Paris Games: As it happened

10:15 PM BST

Imane Khelif wins

The Algerian wins the gold medal in the women’s 66kg final against China’s Liu Yang in an unanimous points decision. Follow all the reaction to Khelif’s victory here.

Khelif takes the gold medal - Ariana Cubillos/AP

10:04 PM BST

Silver medallist Katarina Johnson-Thompson talking to the BBC

“I wanted to compete and I wanted to be able to respond. I knew coming into the champs I was in good shape - physically, mentally, emotionally. Rome scared me a bit with the injury and I’ve been able to respond when I nearly needed it. “Today I proved to myself that I can have that competitive energy. Those third time jumps, third time throws and clearances. I’m just so happy with how everything went, I’ve got no complaints.”

On the camaraderie between the heptathletes:

“People see it out at the end of the race but it’s always there within the combined events restroom, it’s there in the warm up track. “It comes with the terms of having all different strengths and weaknesses and being able to cling onto them, I was able to cling onto Anna Hall’s big strength in the 800m so everyone respects each other. This is what the event is about.”

09:56 PM BST

Boxing

Uzbekistan’s Lazizbek Mullojonov has beaten Azerbaijan’s Loren Berto Alfonso Dominguez to win gold in the men’s 92kg final. Next up is Khelif vs Yang, which you can follow here.

09:45 PM BST

Jack Carlin, who won bronze in the men’s sprint, speaking to the BBC

“It has been a tough couple of months after what happened in Canada and I think the last three months have probably been the hardest of my career, trying to get back to health and the support team I have, the physio who you saw hugging me at the end, who has mended me to put me back in one piece. “I didn’t know what to expect with the sprint. My aim was the team sprint, to make sure I delivered that for the team and then the kierin is my aim and my gold chance, that’s still to come. “If it wasn’t for the British Cycling support I wouldn’t have been on the line today or at this Games. They’ve mended me back together and brought me to a place where I’m medal competitive - I can only be thankful for that.”

09:37 PM BST

Khelif vs Yang

The women’s 66kg final between Imane Khelif and Liu Yang gets going in the next 15 minutes and you can follow all the action from that fight with our dedicated boxing blog.

09:35 PM BST

Podium time for GB 4x100m relay teams

Silver for the women - Alina Smutko/Reuters

Bronze for the men - Alina Smutko/Reuters

09:24 PM BST

Richardson collects his medal

It has been a fairly miserable Games for the Team GB boxing team but at least Lewis Richardson has claimed a bronze medal.

Podium time for Lewis Richardson - Richard Pelham/Getty Images

09:21 PM BST

Masked Lyles

Lyles picks up his bronze in a mask - Mustafa Yalcin/Getty Images

09:08 PM BST

More golds

They are flying in at the moment. Tunisia’s Firas Katoussi has defeated Iran’s Mehran Barkhordari in the men’s -80kg taekwondo gold medal contest. In the women’s 50kg boxing final China’s Yu Wu has won gold against Turkey’s Buse Naz Cakiroglu.

Gold for Tunisia - Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

09:03 PM BST

Relay drama

In case you missed it, GB’s women’s 4x100m relay team survived plenty of drama to win a silver medal. Fiona Tomas has the full story from Paris, as the change-overs probably cost the team gold.

08:50 PM BST

Finals aplenty

Quite a number of gold medals are being handed out across a variety of sports. In the men’s 71kg boxing final Uzbekistan’s Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev has beaten Mexican Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez to take the gold. In the women’s -67kg taekwondo Viviana Marton of Hungary has taken gold over Serbia’s Aleksandra Perisic.

08:44 PM BST

Breaking final

News from La Concorde. Ami of Japan has won the gold medal against Lithuania’s Nicka in the B-Girls gold medal battle.

08:41 PM BST

Netherlands victory

They equalised with just under 10 minutes left and they have gone on to win the shootout 3-1 against China to take the gold medal.

Gold for the Netherlands - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

08:33 PM BST

Shootout ahead

It has finished 1-1 between China and the Netherlands in the women’s hockey gold medal match, so they are heading to the dramatic shootout, which is always good fun and full of drama.

08:31 PM BST

Eilish McColgan 15th

Not to be for the British woman in the women’s 10,000m final. It is won by Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet ahead of Italy’s Nadia Battocletti and Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan. You can follow all the reaction to that and build-up to the men’s 400m hurdles final with our dedicated athletics blog.

08:16 PM BST

Equaliser

The Netherlands are level through Yibbi Jansen with just under 10 minutes left. Kiss of death! A shootout on the cards?

08:15 PM BST

Women’s hockey

We could be in for a huge shock at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium where China lead the Netherlands 1-0 in the women’s hockey gold medal match. Yi Chen’s sixth minute goal is still the only goal of the game and they are into the final quarter.

Could we be in for a mighty shock? - Adnan Abidi/Reuters

07:49 PM BST

Sergio Camello seals gold for Spain

France 3 Spain 5

Spain are the Olympic champions after an entertaining game at the Parc des Princes. Heartbreak for France, who end up losing 3-5 after extra time. Sergio Camello – Spain’s substitute who two goals settled the game was only on standby at the start of the Olympics.

It is Spain’s first gold medal in men’s football since Barcelona 1992.

07:43 PM BST

Katarina Johnson-Thompson takes silver

Brilliant effort from KJT – but sadly not quite enough! She certainly gave Nafi Thiam a real scare but in the end – the gap between her and the gold medallist was around six seconds as opposed to the required 8.5 seconds.

Johnson-Thompson ran a personal best of 2:04.90 but it’s a silver medal at Paris 2024.

Gold – Nafi Thiam (Belgium) - 6880 points Silver – Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Great Britian) - 6844 points Bronze – Noor Vidts (Belgium) - 6707 points

07:35 PM BST

Katarina Johnson-Thompson gold medal race is imminent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson finds herself 121 points behind Nafi Thiam in the fight for gold in Paris, translating roughly to 8.5 seconds.

The Briton’s 800m personal best of two minutes 05.63 seconds, set in winning the world title last year, is worth 1,064 points.

Can she do it? It all comes down to this. Follow our coverage of the race here.

07:33 PM BST

Wrestling

Japan’s Higuchi Rei has won gold in the men’s 31kg freestyle wrestling category. He secured victory on points 4-2 against his US opponent Spencer Richard Lee.

Bronze medals went to India’s Aman Sehrawat and Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan.

07:29 PM BST

Team GB’s Women’s 4x100m relay silver medal protested

Hearing that there is a protest against the Team GB women’s 4x100m relay team. The silver medals are not confirmed yet.

07:17 PM BST

It’s raining goals at the Parc des Princes

France 3 Spain 4

Spain take the lead. An exquisite finish by the substitute, Rayo Vallecano’s Sergio Camello may well prove decisive. France will not give up, that’s for sure. But if any footballer knows how to manage out a victory, it is those brought through the Spanish system.

07:03 PM BST

‘Wow and wow again – France have equalised’

France 3 Spain 3

Wow, wow and wow again. France have equalised. After an intervention from VAR, the referee Ramon Abatti awarded them a penalty after a scrabble in the area. Jean-Philippe Mateta swept it into the corner of the goal and the roof just came off the stadium. We’re in for extra time.

Extra time it is. Though both sides had gilt-edged opportunities to win it in 90 minutes, Spain hitting the bar and France twice coming within an inch of glory. They can’t go at it like this across another 30 minutes can they? You bet they can.

07:00 PM BST

Team GB win bronze in men’s 4x100 relay final

It was an absolute shocker from Team USA – their first change-over was awful!

Great Britain secure a bronze medal – Zharnel Hughes on the final leg motored on the straight to secure bronze for Team GB – a well-deserved prize for the British quartet.

Canada take gold and South Africa seal the silver. Follow the latest reaction from the Stade de France here.

06:54 PM BST

Men’s sprint final races

Great Britain’s Jack Carlin goes low and Jeffery Hoogland goes high – the Dutchman goes in pursuit of the British rider in the final bend but he cannot get there.

He wins the decider against Hoogland to take the bronze medal, like he did in Tokyo.

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) Matthew Richardson (Australia) Jack Carlin (Great Britain)

Follow the latest reaction from the velodrome here.

06:46 PM BST

France pull goal back

France 2 Spain 3

France get one back. It’s 3-2 Spain with more than ten minutes to go. Michael Olise’s freekick somehow evaded everyone and skimmed across the face of the goal into the back of the net. Spain are now rooted on the back foot. Strap in for a turbo charged finish.

06:40 PM BST

Team GB win silver in women’s 4x100m

Dina Asher-Smith set off on a sublime first run for Team GB, but a couple of change over issues meant they had no way back once Team USA got into their rhythm.

Gold: USA Silver: Great Britain Bronze: Germany

Follow the latest reaction from the Stade de France here.

Team GB took silver in women's 4x100m relay final - Getty Images/Andrej Isakovic

06:36 PM BST

‘France supporters are getting increasingly irate’

France 1 Spain 3

The home supporters are getting increasingly irate about the Spanish team’s incessant time wasting. At every goal kick, or throw-in they are at it, taking as long as they can to do anything . . . And the French fans have a point. There’s over twenty minutes to go.

06:33 PM BST

When does Katarina Johnson-Thompson compete tonight?

Over at the Stade de France, Katarina Johnson-Thompson has been left needing to beat her rival Nafissatou Thiam, by around eight seconds in the 800m of the women’s heptathlon tonight to win Olympic gold – the race is scheduled for 19:25 (BST).

Johnson-Thompson’s personal best is just over six seconds faster at 2min 5.63sec, compared to Thiam’s 2min 11.79sec.

Follow the latest from the Stade de France here.

06:26 PM BST

Men’s sprint final races

Harrie Lavreysen has done it again. The Dutchman wins his men’s individual sprint final in two races against Australia’s Matthew Richardson to take his second gold of these Games.

As mentioned earlier, bronze has not yet been decided between Great Britain’s Jack Carlin and the Netherlands’ Jeffery Hoogland. It will need a deciding race which starts at 18:38 (BST).

Follow that race through our dedicated cycling blog here.

06:21 PM BST

‘France have come out on the attack’

France 1 Spain 3

Acting rather sooner than his English counterpart Gareth Southgate did in a final against Spain, Thierry Henry has just sent on two attacking substitutes. But we have not had quite the opening to the second half we had to the first. And the score remains 3-1 to Spain.

Spain, as if they are managed by Gareth Southgate, are dropping ever deeper. France, sensing their retreat, are now attacking constantly. Manu Kome has just hit the bar with a fierce header. It is not over yet.

06:15 PM BST

‘Every single medal is a huge achievement’

Elinor Barker reacts to winning a silver medal in the women’s Madison:

It’s hard to say, we really, really wanted gold. We came in as world champions which obviously meant we put that pressure on ourselves. We had a target on our back potentially. We said it wouldn’t change the way that we raced but it was hard not to feel like we needed to take responsibility for things at times and perhaps that’s what we’ll pick up in our analysis but also I think – an Olympic medal. There are plenty of world champions this week that haven’t medalled. I think every single medal is a huge achievement. Now this means that every single rider across our squad has got a medal which is awesome so yeah a pretty happy group of people.

Elinor Barker (left) and Neah Evans celebrate winning a silver medal in the women's Madison - AP/Ricardo Mazalan

06:11 PM BST

Can Carlin win another medal for Team GB?

Jeffery Hoogland takes the men’s sprint bronze medal race to a decider. Hoogland had the edge on the outside as Jack Carlin came into the final bend. The Dutchman powered to the line and gets the job done – to make it 1-1.

Follow the latest from the velodrome here.

05:58 PM BST

Half-time in the men’s football final

What a terrific 45 minutes of football that was. With neither side fully acquainted with the idea of defending, it has been an all-out attack fest. France took the early lead, largely thanks to a major gaffe by Arnau Tenas, Spain’s keeper (though he redeemed himself with a wonderful save from Jean-Philippe Mateta’s header late on).

But as we discovered earlier in the summer in Germany, Spain are quite good at finals. And here they have been the more fluent, cohesive and decisive side, going into the break 3-1 up. The only real oddity of a wonderful first half is this; where on earth did the referee find seven minutes of added time?

05:51 PM BST

Great Britain takes silver in women’s Madison

Great Britain’s Elinor Barker goes for it and her sprint moves Team GB up from bronze to silver. The British pair win the final double-points sprint to end on 31 points. The Netherlands takes bronze. That was a sensational race – with the Italians winning by sheer strength.

Gold: Italy – 37 points Silver: Great Britain - 31 points Bronze: The Netherlands – 28 points USA – 18 France – 17

Follow the latest reaction from the race here.

Britain's Elinor Barker relays Britain's Neah Evans to secure a hard-earned silver medal - Getty Images/Sebastien Bozon

05:46 PM BST

Women’s Madison

With two sprints to go and 17 laps remaining it is . . .

Italy – 32 Netherlands – 28 Great Britain – 21 USA – 16 France – 11

Bronze as it stands for Elinor Barker and Neah Evans.

05:33 PM BST

‘The French supporters are trying to rally their team’

France 1 Spain 3

My goodness. Another for Spain. And it’s an absolute corker. Alex Baena of Villarreal smacked home a freekick from well outside the French area. Actually smacked rather underplays its significant skill and execution. What a beauty that was.

3-1 to Spain and we haven’t played half an hour yet. The French supporters are trying to rally their team. But Thierry Henry, standing with his arms crossed on the edge of the technical area looks a little non plussed.

05:28 PM BST

Fermin Lopez strikes again for his second goal

France 1 Spain 2

Spain have got another. And so has Lopez. He was first to react when Guillame Restes in the French goal parried a shot by the Spanish captain Abel Ruiz and joyfully stabbed the ball home. It’s raining goals in the Parc des Princes.

Are Spain on their way to a first title in 32 years? - Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain

05:24 PM BST

Spain have just levelled

France 1 Spain 1

Spain have equalised, a neat team goal finished off by Fermin Lopez. The Barcelona youngster, realising he had a considerable platform to advertise his talents, celebrated his goal by ostentatiously pointing out to all four stands the name on his shirt.

This is already shaping up into a cracker.

05:19 PM BST

Enzo Millot puts France ahead

France 1 Spain 0

France open the scoring thanks to some very generous goalkeeping by Arnau Tenas, who helps Enzo Millot’s rather tame effort into the goal. As the French players celebrate, he throws his water bottle to the ground in self-disgust. This stadium might be seeing a bit more of that kind of thing: Tenas is PSG’s reserve keeper.

05:14 PM BST

Men’s sprint final races

Over to the velodrome, Team GB’s Jack Carlin has taken the first race against Jeffrey Hoogland. The British rider had the slipstream down the back straight and came around Hoogland down the final straight and took it by just under a tenth of a second.

Victory for Carlin in race two will secure bronze for Great Britain.

Can Jack Carlin clinch bronze this evening? - Getty Images/Jared C. Tilton

05:11 PM BST

Rhythmic gymnastics

Germany’s golden girl Daria Varfolomeev has dominated the field to take gold.

She was untouchable – no one beat her score in three of the four disciplines, ball, hoop and clubs – she finished second with the ribbon with an overall score of 142.850.

Boryana Kalyen from Bulgaria took sliver and Italy’s Sofia Raffaeli secured bronze.

05:02 PM BST

Fanatical French fans

The pre match entertainment here is provided by Gaia singing her song that has become a terrace anthem – Free From Desire. It goes down very well with the excited French fans.

04:56 PM BST

Men’s sprint final races

In the velodrome, Great Britain’s Jack Carlin will go for bronze against Netherlands’ Jeffrey Hoogland at 17:05.

Carlin has won two Olympic silvers and a bronze in this event at Tokyo 2020. Hoogland has two Olympic gold medals and a silver.

Follow the latest from the velodrome here.

04:51 PM BST

Men’s football final

The starting line-ups for the gold medal match have been named and hosts France have made two changes both in midfield.

Thierry Henry brings back Enzo Millot and Manu Kone – who were both suspended for the semi-final in place of Maghes Aliouche and Andy Diouf.

Their opponents Spain are unchanged.

France: Restes; Sildillia, Bade, Lukeba, Truffert; Millot, Kone, Chottard; Olise; Mateta, Lacazette.

Substitutes: Nkambadio, Akliouche, Cherki, Doue, Kalimuendo, Locko, Magassa.

Spain: Tenas; Pubill, E Garcia, Cubarsi, Miranda; Barrios, Baena; Oroz, Lopez, Gomez; Ruiz.

Substitutes: S Garcia, Bernabe, Camello, Gutierrez, Pacheco, Sanchez, Turrientes.

04:36 PM BST

Day 14 of the games – what has happened so far

Great Britain secured their 14th medal of Paris 2023 when 19-year-old Toby Roberts won gold in the boulder and lead event.

In the athletics, Katarina Johnson-Thompson remains in contention for a medal in the heptathlon, but she needs to beat Nafissatou Thiam by around 8.5 seconds in the 800m to overtake her for the gold medal.

Jack Carlin missed the chance to go for gold in the men’s sprint track cycling – he will go for bronze at 17:04.

Hector Pardoe came sixth in the men’s marathon swimming with Toby Robinson 14th.

Team GB’s Yasmin Harper and Grace Reid finished fifth and 10th in the 3m springboard final.

04:28 PM BST

Weightlifting

Gold in the men’s 68kg weightlighting has gone to Bulgaria’s Karlos Nasar. He lifted 180kg in the snatch and a world record and jerk of 224kg for a total of 404kg – producing a new world record.

Columbia’s Yeison Lopez takes silver on 390kg and Antonio Pizzolato of Italy secures bronze on 384kg.

04:21 PM BST

Women’s football

Late drama secures a bronze medal for Germany! Spain had the opportunity to equalise after Luis Gracia is fouled by Janina Minga inside the box in the last minute of extra time.

Spain’s captain Alexia Putellas steps up but her penalty is saved. Germany’s goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger dives to her left and gets her hand to the ball with only a few seconds remaining in the match.

The referee has blown for full time and Germany win the bronze medal.

Spain's women will leave Paris 2024 without medalling after Alexia Putellas' penalty was saved - AP/Laurent Cipriani

04:12 PM BST

Women’s golf

We are off to Le Golf National for the women’s individual stroke play. Lydia Ko of New Zealand – the world No 4, is at the top of the leaderboard on -8 after a birdie on the 14th.

03:42 PM BST

Women’s football

Breakthrough as Germany take the lead against Spain in the bronze medal match. Spanish goalkeeper brought down Giulia Gwinn inside the penalty box – the defender steps up to convert the spot kick.

She gives Germany a 1-0 lead with 25 minutes left to play.

03:25 PM BST

Fancy busting a few moves?

Breakdancing, is making its Olympics debut at 2024 Summer Games, joining surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing as the newest Olympic sports.

It is part of push to attract a younger audience to the Games. The competition will take place at La Concorde, a part of a major public square in Paris – there will be two events for 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls (breaking terms for male and female dancers).

For further clarification on the format, and what you need to know about breaking, we do have an explainer here. It contains a video of the Olympic qualifiers so you can get a gauge of how these battles and showdowns work.

It is time to bust a few moves with Snoop Dogg in attendance – see the best pictures in our live blog.

Snoop Dogg opened the breakdancing events at Paris 2024 - Getty Images/Elsa

03:16 PM BST

Women’s 3m springboard final

Australia’s Maddison Keeney delivers a phenomenal final dive, with a difficulty of 3.4, to produce a score of 78.20. She will take silver, with Chang Yani getting bronze. Team GB’s Yasmin Harper and Grace Reid finished fifth and 10th. Harper has already banked an Olympic medal after she and Scarlett Mew Jensen took bronze in the 3m springboard synchro.

Chen Yiwen, China – 376 Maddison Keeney, Australia – 343.10 Chang Yani, China – 318.75 Chiara Pellacani, Italy – 309.60 Yasmin Harper, Great Britain – 305.10

03:11 PM BST

Women’s hockey

So after 60 minutes of regular play, there was nothing to separate both Argentina and Belgium in the bronze medal match – with the score 2-2 at full time.

We are heading to the dreaded penalty shoot-out to decide the winner. Ultimately, Argentina proved sharper and more clinical scoring three of their four shots, while Belgium’s shots were poor and easily saved by Argentina’s goalkeeper.

Argentina win the shoot-out 3-1 and with it secure the bronze medal.

03:04 PM BST

China’s Yiwen Chen is way out in front

With one dive to go in the women’s three-metre springboard diving, Team GB’s Yasmin Harper is just out of medal position. Could potentially sneak onto the podium with a stunning finish but it’s going to be tough. China’s Yiwen Chen is way out in front, continuing the clean sweep of diving for her nation.

02:59 PM BST

Women’s golf

Team GB’s Charley Hull has just carded a third round three-under 69 as she continues to repair some of the damage from her disastrous nine-over in the opening round. Team GB compatriot Georgia Hall carded a one-under 71 to sit at three over overall.

Meanwhile, at the top of the leaderboard. Morgan Metraux of Switzerland is even par through 11 to remain at eight under for the tournament. However, she has just been joined by Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who is three-under so far today.

Charley Hull has recovered well after a horror start to her Olympic campaign - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

02:51 PM BST

Diving: Team GB’s Yasmin Harper in medal contention

A well executed dive from the British diver who receives 55.50 points for the reverse 2½ somersaults in her fourth dive.

Harper has one dive remaining and she is contention for a bronze medal.

Can she get on the podium this afternoon?

It is shaping into a battle for bronze with Team GB's Yasmin Harper in contention - Reuters/Yasmin Harper

02:44 PM BST

Men’s sprint final

Over at the velodrome, Team GB’s Jack Carlin needs to win in the second race after losing the first to Harrie Lavreysen.

The British rider is in front as he takes his opponent high up on the track but here we go Lavreyson takes control on the final lap and surges past Carlin to advance to the final.

Carlin will compete for the bronze – after silver and bronze in Tokyo and another silver in the team sprint in Paris, his wait for a gold medal continues. He will face Jeffery Hoogland in the bronze medal match.

02:39 PM BST

Good afternoon

Ellen McLaughlin here, taking over from Luke Slater for the duration. We will continue to follow the diving from the Aquatics Centre – where Team GB’s Grace Reid and Yasmin Harper are in action.

Meanwhile in the velodrome, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell progress through to the women’s sprint qualifying, while Jack Carlin competes in the men’s sprint semi-finals.

Later on at the Stade de France, the heptathlon concludes with 800m at 19:25 (BST) where Katarina Johnson-Thompson will need to finish about eight seconds faster than Nafissatou Thiam to win gold.

02:19 PM BST

What can Grace Reid do on her second dive?

Her first was a 58.5 but this is significant worse: a 41.85...

02:17 PM BST

Harper with a 58.5 with her second dive

Not what she’d have wanted.

02:17 PM BST

Yasmin Harper and Grace Reid are in the women’s 3m springboard final

Harper gets 63 points from her first dive, whilst it was 58.5 for Reid. That said, China’s Yani Chang posts only 42 from her first dive. China have dominated the diving for years.

Britain's Grace Reid competes in the women's 3m springboard diving final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France

Reid in eighth and Harper third after the first dives.

02:03 PM BST

Cycling, women’s individual sprint

Sophie Capewell gets the better of her Malaysian opponent in heat one in the last-32. That comes after Emma Finucane made light work of Marlena Karwacka to progress to the last-16.

Track Cycling - Women's Sprint, 1/32 Finals - Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France - August 09, 2024. Emma Finucane of Britain and Marlena Karwacka of Poland in action during heat

02:03 PM BST

A three-under 69 for Charley Hull in round three

Since that opening 81 that effectively killed off any hopes of a medal, Charley Hull has shot two under par rounds. The Englishwoman’s three-under 69 today followed her second-round 71 and on five-over she is inside the top 40. As world No 11, Hull would have hoped for far more, but she has been out with a shoulder injury she sustained when falling get out of a shower at the start of last month. If nothing else, this Le Golf National experience will have sharpened Hull’s game as she goes into next week’s Scottish Open and then the Women’s Open at St Andrews straight after. Her GB teammate Georgia Hall is knocking on the door of the top 20 as she stands at two-over - two-under for the day - with four remaining. Surprise Swiss pacesetter Morgane Metraux continues to lead the way on eight-under with 11 holes of her third round left, with Kiwi Lydia Ko, China’s Ruoning Yin and Columbian Mariajo Uribe two behind in second with the back nine to come. World No 1 Nelly Korda is three further back as she plays the 10th. Great crowds and beautiful conditions here.

01:50 PM BST

Who will GB riders face in the 1/32 finals?

Emma Finucane takes on Marlena Karwacka of Poland whilst Sophie Capewell faces Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri of Malaysia.

01:48 PM BST

Cycling: Jack Carlin up now in the semi-finals for the men’s sprint

He faces Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands. It’s the best of three heats but the Dutch rider takes the first one comfortably.

01:44 PM BST

Women’s sprint: qualifying ends

Lea Friedrich of Germany qualifies fastest with a new world record with Britons Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell in second and fourth respectively. They progress into the first knockout rounds.

Sophie Capewell qualified in fourth for the women's individual sprint knockout rounds - AP/Thibault Camus

01:39 PM BST

Cycling: Second fastest for Finucane in the women’s individual sprint

She has qualified to the knockout rounds but it’s only a British record for the double Paris medallist.

01:38 PM BST

Emma Finucane up next for Team GB

Wouldn’t be a surprise to see the record broken again, here...

01:35 PM BST

Cycling: Women’s sprint - Friedrich takes the world record!

The Olympic record was hers up until today up and she retakes it with the fastest ever time by 0.07sec!

01:33 PM BST

Sophie Capewell up next for Team GB

Gold medallist in the team sprint earlier in this meet...

Capewell is up on Andrews at the half-way point but ends up 0.034sec off the world record. That is the second quickest time ever, though.

01:31 PM BST

Cycling: Ellesse Andrews smashes the individual sprint Olympic record

And it’s a world record, too! 10.108 for the Kiwi rider (who won Keirin gold yesterday) taking 0.05sec off the previous world record set in 2019. Oof.

01:29 PM BST

Cycling: New OR for Mathilde Gros

The French crowd love that.

Track Cycling - Women's Sprint, Qualifying - Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France - August 09, 2024. Mathilde Gros of France reacts

Just 0.03sec off the world record...

01:24 PM BST

Cycling: Women’s individual sprint qualification under way

24 riders qualify for the knockout rounds with two-third of them (16), going so far. Into the top 10 on the list now and, generally, the more favoured riders.

The Olympic record has already been broken thrice, will we get a new world record?

12:50 PM BST

Updated medal table after Team GB’s 14th gold of Paris 2024

France are reachable but Australia are looking increasingly out of reach for third.

12:49 PM BST

You can never have enough gold medal celebration photos, can you?

Toby Roberts of Great Britain celebrates winning gold in the Men's Boulder & Lead, Final

Toby Roberts of Great Britain celebrates winning gold in the Men's Boulder & Lead, Final

12:44 PM BST

A well-deserved hug from mum

Great Britain's Toby Roberts celebrates with mum Marina after winning gold in the Men's Boulder & Lead, Final at Le Bourget Climbing Venue on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France

12:41 PM BST

Roberts: ‘I’ll get very, very drunk’

I have literally no words, I don’t think this is ever going to sink in. Just literally no words. I was just sat there, I was happy with a silver... to find out that I got gold was an incredible moment. I am so happy... I was really nervous before my lead route, so coming out and being able to put in a good performance, I am just so, so happy. It was so nice to have my family here. My dad is my coach... that moment with them was just incredible.

How will he be celebrating?

I imagine I won’t be sleeping, I’ll get very, very drunk.

12:37 PM BST

The moment Roberts secured gold

Sorato Anraku falls off the wall giving GB Toby Roberts gold medal

12:33 PM BST

Men’s combined climbing: result

Toby Roberts, Great Britain 155.2pts - Gold Anraku Sorato, Japan 145.4pts - Silver Jakob Schubert, Austria 139.6pts - Bronze

Hamish McArthur of Great Britain finishes in fifth on 125.9pts.

12:31 PM BST

‘What a lovely sight’ as Roberts embraces his father

Wow. That was remarkable. With everyone expecting Sorato Anraku to outclimb him, the moment the Japanese climbing superstar fell from the wall, it meant 19 year old Toby Roberts is the Olympic champion. The first person he seeks out to embrace is his father and coach Tristan. The hug is intense. What a lovely sight. Gold for Britain.

12:28 PM BST

Anraku slips! It’s gold for Roberts and Team GB!

The Japanese secures silver but cannot get the move for gold, and that means Toby Roberts has taken gold in the men’s combined climbing!

Toby Roberts of Great Britain reacts after competing in the men's boulder and lead, lead final, during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Le Bourget, France

12:26 PM BST

Anraku going well so far

Just as I say that, he slips just before the 60-point markers.

12:22 PM BST

Roberts confirms putting himself in the gold medal position

That guarantees, then, at least a silver medal. Can he get to the 100-point mark? No, he cannot. But he is getting at least a silver.

155.2 his final score. That means 17-year-old Sorato Anraku, the final climber, will need 86 points to claim gold medal for Japan.

12:19 PM BST

Toby Roberts has guaranteed bronze with this climb

He will want to get into a gold medal position, though, with just one climber to go...

Toby Roberts of Great Britain competes in the Men's Boulder & Lead, Final Lead at the Sport Climbing competitions in the Paris 2024

12:18 PM BST

A strange scene at the bottom of the wall

Love the fact that, after they have finished their climb, the athletes sit with the others who have finished in a bunch of deckchairs, watching the others go. And seeing if any of them overtake their score.

12:16 PM BST

19-year-old Toby Roberts up next in the lead

He could challenge for gold here for Great Britain. He needs 80 points to secure provisional gold but that will also guarantee him a medal.

12:13 PM BST

Men’s combined climbing: Adam Ondra cannot threaten the medal positions

120.1 is good enough for fourth with two climbers remaining.

12:06 PM BST

Bad news for KJT in the heptathlon

Nafi Thiam guaranteed herself first place heading into the 100m after just one throw. She did not improve with her second and third attempts but it means she carries a 121-point lead into the 800m later today. That means Johnson-Thompsom will have to run eight seconds faster than her to reclaim the lead and gold medal. That is a big ask.

Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw - Gp B - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 09, 2024. Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium reacts.

Follow the latest updates on that here.

12:03 PM BST

Women’s golf update

It is Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux who leads the way at -8. Charley Hull is one-under for the day, but is well out of contention at seven-over overall. Georgia Hall is even par for the day after eight and four-over overall.

12:01 PM BST

Jakob Schubert scores 96 in the lead

That is almost as good as you can score, with 100 the maximum. That moves him to the gold medal position with 139.6pts. Seems unlikely that Hamish McArthur will get a medal now.

Jakob Schubert of Austria competes in the Men's Boulder & Lead, Final Lead at the Sport Climbing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Le Bourget Sport Climbing

After a poor boulder round, the world champions Jakob Schubert just produced a brilliant climb on the lead wall, easily negotiating the 42 degree overhang, to take the gold medal position.

11:46 AM BST

Colin Duffy has surpassed McArthur with his go at the lead

136.4pts for the American to move into the gold medal position.

11:44 AM BST

A good effort from McArthur

Hamish McArthur gets up to the 60 point marker on the wall before he tumbles backwards and hangs off the wall. A really good effort gives him 75 points. He goes into the gold medal position. But given he is the first athlete to climb, he may well not be there much longer.

11:40 AM BST

Hamish McArthur first up in the lead

He gets a score of 72 in the lead which gives him a total (and final) score of 125.9. That obviously puts him in provisional first for now, but seven other competitors to come.

11:33 AM BST

The men’s combined climbing is about to get under way

After the bouldering earlier today it’s the lead, which is all about getting to the top of the wall in within a time limit. Climbers – who use ropes in this discipline – have only one attempt, so if they fall that’s it for them, they score what they had scored at that point.

11:24 AM BST

It will be just one Briton in the men’s 800m final

Ben Pattison failed to qualify in a fast enough time but Max Burgin makes it through after finishing third in his heat with a personal best of 1min43.50sec. The final is at 6.05pm tomorrow.

10:57 AM BST

‘Medals could be incoming’

After an excellent morning on the boulders, Britain’s Toby Roberts has progressed to the afternoon lead round in third place in the sport climbing. Hamish McArthur is fourth. The 17 year old Japanese sporting superstar Soratu Anraku is in a commanding lead. Both athletes looked in full control of the obstacles as they solved the tricky problems across four different walls. In the kind of cloudy cool conditions climbers prefer (less sweat on the hands making them slip, apparently) Roberts reached the top mark of two of the four walls. Given he prefers the lead discipline, in which the competitors try to climb as high as possible on a ludicrously complicated wall, it may well be worth tuning in to watch at 11.35. Medals could be incoming.

10:55 AM BST

Men’s combined climbing: standings after boulder

Anraku Sorato, Japan 69.3pts Colin Duffy, United States 68.3pts Toby Roberts, Great Britain 63.1pts Hamish McArthur, Great Britain 53.9pts Jakob Schubert, Austria 48.4pts Paul Jenft, France 24.4pts

We then have Adam Ondra of Czechia and Alberto Gines Lopez of Spain tied for seventh on 24.4pts. The second of the combined events, the lead, comes at 11.35am this morning. Two Team GB hopes for a medal there.

10:48 AM BST

Toby Roberts struggling a little in his final boulder

He’s currently second but needs 5.3pts to overhaul current leader Colin Duffy. He fails to get to the 10-point mark, unfortunately. He ends the round with 63.1 and in second place.

10:35 AM BST

How is it going for Johnson-Thompson in the javelin?

Pretty well, so far. Rob Bagchi has the latest.

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson warms up prior to compete in the women's heptathlon javelin throw of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 9, 2024

Her javelin lands at 44.64m which is excellent given it’s her first go and her best for the season is 44.88m. Two more throws to come.

10:31 AM BST

Fantastic effort from Toby Roberts in his third boulder

He is on 58.2pts but has another boulder to complete in this round.

Climbing - Men's Boulder & Lead, Final Boulder - Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue, Le Bourget, France - August 09, 2024.

That bumps team-mate McArthur down to third.

10:28 AM BST

Colin Duffy scores 68.3 in the boulder round

So that means McArthur will not go into the lead event in, er, the lead. Should still be in medal contention, though.

Hamish McArthur of Great Britain competes in the Men's Boulder & Lead, Final Boulder of the Sport Climbing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue in Le Bourget, France, 09 August 2024. Paris 2024

10:24 AM BST

Hamish McArthur finishes the boulder round with 53.9pts

Seems like a decent score as he just failed on the final attempt at the 25-point mark on his fourth and final boulder.

10:19 AM BST

We have a new leader in the combined climbing

Anraku of Japan is up to 49.6pts which is just 0.3pts ahead of McArthur.

10:06 AM BST

Men’s combined climbing, current standings

Obviously not everyone has attempted the same number of boulders. A reminder that once this event is completed we have the lead, which will decide the final standings, later in the day.

McArthur, Great Britain 44.5pts Schubert, Austria 34pts Duffy, United States 34pts Anraku, Japan 25pts Roberts, Great Britain 24.4pts

09:57 AM BST

Team GB’s Toby Roberts reaches the 25-point mark

And did it after a few more attempts than his team-mate, so scores 24.4pts to put him in fourth so far. McArthur currently has 34.6 after two ‘problems’ or two walls.

09:53 AM BST

Team GB women through from their 4x400m heat

August 09, 2024. Shamier Little of United States and Hannah Kelly of Britain in action during heat 1

It was a very tight race for qualification after USA blazed a trail but Lina Nielsen brought it home in a last 100m burst to see off France, who go through in third, and Belgium, who have to wait, in fourth.

Follow the latest from Rob Bagchi here.

09:49 AM BST

After a so-so long jump, Johnson-Thompson has retained her lead

Or should do, once all athletes in the three groups have completed their jumps. Nafi Thiam went only 1cm longer than KJT so only makes up three points into the Briton’s lead. Follow the latest from the athletics here.

09:46 AM BST

Hamish McArthur on his second wall

He has got to the 10-point mark but is struggling to get to the 25-point marker with less than a minute remaining. He fails again and that will be it, I think.

09:35 AM BST

Johnson-Thompson a little up against it in the long-jump

After a non-representative first attempt of under 5m, she jumps 6.04m on her second go. That was just 1cm behind Thiam but the Belgian has just put in an impressive jump of 6.41m. And, Johnson-Thompson, in her third jump improves to 6.40... which is decent. But is it good enough?

Follow the latest here.

Women's Heptathlon Long Jump - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 09, 2024. Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain in action.

09:31 AM BST

Hamish McArthur gets 24.8 points after his first attempt

Third time lucky for the 25-point mark. He loses 0.1 points for each of the previous failed attempts.

Hamish McArthur of Britain in action

Hamish McArthur of Britain in action

09:29 AM BST

Hamish McArthur begins his first attempt

He makes fairly quick progress early on but falls off in his attempt to get to the 25-point hold. He did get 10 points, though. He then nearly grasps the final hold but slips off again.

09:26 AM BST

A summary of the bouldering

Climbers get certain points for reaching positions on the wall (which they do not see until just before the competition begins) or solving ‘problems’ on the wall. This is done without the aid of ropes. The aim is to do it within the time limit and in the least time possible.

The athletes arrive for the final - Reuters/Benoit Tessier

09:18 AM BST

The men’s combined in the climbing is about to get going

Toby Roberts and Hamish McArthur represent Team GB in this. The boulder is this morning with the lead later this afternoon.

09:14 AM BST

Not a great first jump for KJT

She aborts doing a full attempt and is measured at just 4.65m which is no distance at all, really. Still not sure I could get close to it, though. Follow the latest from the heptathlon long jump here.

Silver-placed competitor Thiam jumps 6.05m in her first jump, though (understandably) was probably 5cm short of the board and nearly 30cm short of the ultimate line.

08:56 AM BST

Women’s golf: Charley Hull two holes into her third round

And she is still at eight-over for the tournament, so level par for the day. Forlorn hopes of getting a medal but will just want some respectability out of it. You do wonder if there’s a case for a cut after two rounds here. Must be hard to motivate yourself when you are, like Leona Maguire at 14-over, so far away from any hope of a medal. I guess the field is relatively small from the start, so having 30 (just 15 groups) would make it quite a small event on the final two days.

Charley Hull of Team Great Britain looks across the 14th hole during Day Two of the Women's Individual Stroke Play on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France

08:48 AM BST

The athletics is about go get under way

The biggest story for those following Team GB athletes today will be KJT in the triathlon. Her fifth event will be the long jump, which begins in about 20 minutes.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Team Great Britain celebrates after competing in the Women's Heptathlon Shot Put on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France

You can follow the latest from that here with Rob Bagchi as Johnson-Thompson leads Nafi Thiam by 48 points.

08:39 AM BST

Current medal table at the start of day six

08:23 AM BST

Men’s marathon swimming: Result

It’s a double-podium for Hungary with Kristof Rasovszky taking gold, Oliver Klemet of Germany takes silver with Dávid Betlehem, also of Hungary, pipping Domenico Acerenza to bronze by just 0.6sec.

Looks like Hector Pardoe finishes sixth for Great Britain, beating Olivier, of France, in a photo finish.

Men's 10km - Alexander III Bridge, Paris, France - August 09, 2024. Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary celebrates after winning gold with silver medallist Oliver Klemet of Germany and bronze medallist David Betlehem of Hungary.

08:16 AM BST

Men’s marathon swimming: Into the final stretch

The lead group has reduced to just four men: Rasovszky of Hungary, Klemet of Germany, Paltrinieri of Italy and Betlehem of Hungary. The chasing group are too far behind, realistically, to claim a medal. Hector Pardoe’s chances are, then, probably all but over.

07:53 AM BST

Men’s marathon swimming: 1.5 laps to go

The lead group has become stretched, so much so that it is not really a lead group any more. Rasovszky leads Wellbrock of Germany, Pardoe is in seventh still, 17 seconds from the Hungarian leader.

Britain's Hector Pardoe competes during the marathon swimming men's 10km competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France

07:38 AM BST

Round three of the women’s golf today

And there is, unfortunately, very little chance of a medal for either Georgia Hall or Charley Hull. Hull is in a tie for 52nd being eight over after two rounds (though her second round was 10 shots better than her first) and Hall is four shots up the road in a tie for 36th. Hall is nine shots off a medal but there are so many women between here and Lydia Ko in third that it would take two very low scores to get her in with a chance.

Georgia Hall has work to do to get up the leaderboard - Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

07:28 AM BST

Marathon swimming towards the end of the third of six lap

Hungary’s Kristof Rasovszky leads the way but the lead group is about 10 or 11 strong with Team GB’s Hector Pardoe in with a medal chance.

Marathon Swimming - Men's 10km - Paris, France - August 09, 2024. Matan Roditi of Israel and Guilherme Costa of Brazil in action

07:09 AM BST

Men’s marathon swimming

Great Britain’s Hector Pardoe is up there near the front. He is currently seventh on the second lap of six, 11.5sec off leader Rasovszky of Hungary and seven or so seconds behind the final medal slot.

07:02 AM BST

Good morning

Welcome to our live coverage of day 14 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. We are entering the final stretch now, but there are still plenty of medals to be won before the closing ceremony on Sunday. What do we have in store today?

Well, there is the continuation of the athletics with Katarina Johnson-Thompson second and final day of the heptathlon. She leads by 48 points after four rounds with just the long jump, javelin and 800m rounding off the event. Can she claim her first Olympic gold medal after world titles in 2019 and 2023? She has not yet, however, claimed an Olympic medal. Surely that will change today, whatever colour it is.

Also in athletics, Amber Anning also qualified for the women’s 400m final, which takes place at at 8pm this evening, with other chances in the two 4x100m relay finals with the men qualifying third fastest and the women second fastest. Later on we have the women’s 10,000, final with Eilish McColgan and Megan Keith representing Great Britain. Before all that on the track there are the men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams who are aiming to get into Saturday’s finals.

Earlier this morning there are decent medal chances for Great Britain with Toby Roberts and Hamish McArthur in the men’s combined final. The boulder event begins at 9.15 with the lead at 11.28. Scores combine over both those to establish the overall ranking. There are also a few medal hopes in the diving with Grace Reid and Yasmin Harper in the women’s 3m springboard whilst Noah Williams and Kyle Kothari are in the men’s 10m platform prelims.

As ever, there are medal hopes for Team GB in the track cycling with Jack Carlin in the men’s sprint and Elinor Barker and Neah Evans in the women’s madison at 5.09pm.

First up, though, is the men’s marathon swim which is uner way, with Hector Pardoe and Toby Robinson in action for Team GB.