Seven from Kansas City area indicted in cocaine conspiracy

Seven Kansas City area residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to a cocaine distribution conspiracy.

The indictment was unsealed Tuesday in the Western District of Missouri, according to the federal prosecutor’s office. Charges against the group include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of at least 500 grams of cocaine.

The defendants are Irfran Causevic, 37; Christopher C. Oregel, 29; Nicholas Carrillo, 32; Admir Suljic, 34; Augustine Charles Aviles, 32; Jacob Daniel Craven, 24; and Micah N. Bond, 36.

Causevic was first charged in the conspiracy in June and has since been released pending trial. The other six defendants were arrested early Tuesday, according to prosecutors.

An attorney representing Causevic declined to comment Tuesday evening. Court records did not list attorneys for the other six defendants.

Causevic was first arrested after he allegedly agreed to sell cocaine to an undercover Jackson County detective. He is accused of selling 113 grams for $3,500 on one occasion and agreeing to sell nine more ounces for $6,000 on another occasion, court records show.

The case was investigated by the Jackson County Drug Task Force, the FBI, Kansas City police and the criminal division of the IRS.