Eight Israelis killed leaving synagogue in East Jerusalem

Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Eight Israelis have been shot and killed as they left a synagogue in East Jerusalem, in the latest episode of spiralling violence across Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories over the past two days.

A gunman in a car waited on Friday night until Shabbat prayers ended at a synagogue in Neve Yaakov, a neighbourhood of Israeli settlers in occupied East Jerusalem, before opening fire on people as they left the building, a preliminary Israeli police probe said. The attack came on International Holocaust Remembrance day.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said medics declared five people dead at the scene and said that three more died while being treated in hospital. At least nine more victims are understood to be in critical condition.

Television footage showed bodies strewn around the street, while police and ambulance sirens blared across Jerusalem late into the night.

Israel’s Channel 12 news reported that the gunman first attacked an elderly woman and a man on a motorbike before approaching the synagogue, although police did not immediately confirm those details.

The attacker was shot and killed by officers while trying to flee, police said. Police and Hebrew and Arabic media reports said he was an East Jerusalem Palestinian. He was identified by Kan, the Israeli public broadcaster, as a 21-year-old who did not have a security record.

Friday night’s shooting was the worst terrorist attack on Israelis in years, and came a day after the deadliest Israeli army raid in the West Bank in two decades, in which nine Palestinians were killed.

The raid on Thursday morning targeted Islamic Jihad militants in the Jenin refugee camp, in the north of the Palestinian territory, triggering tit-for-tat rocket fire between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the early hours of Friday and sparking fears of a wider escalation in the decades-long conflict.

Friday prayers at Jerusalem’s holy al-Aqsa mosque in the Temple Mount complex – often a catalyst for violence – passed without incident before the evening shooting.

The newly re-elected Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, along with the national security minister, rightwing extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir, arrived at the scene late on Friday, where they were greeted with a mixture of cheers and boos.

Israel’s police commissioner, Kobi Shabtai, told reporters that it was believed the attacker acted alone, but officers were searching the area to rule out the possibility of accomplices.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the shooting, although a spokesperson for Hamas, the armed Palestinian movement in control of the Gaza Strip, said that the attack was connected to the Jenin raid.

The synagogue attack was a “natural response to the occupation’s criminal actions,” Hazem Qassem said. The smaller Gaza-based militant group, Islamic Jihad, also praised the attack without claiming responsibility.

Last year was the bloodiest in Israel and the Palestinian territories since 2004, with about 250 Palestinians in the West Bank and 30 Israelis killed. Another 49 Palestinians died in the Gaza Strip in a three-day surprise Israeli bombing campaign in August.

So far this month, 31 Palestinians have been killed.

Late on Friday unconfirmed reports emerged that an Israeli settler in the West Bank had shot and injured four Palestinians in the town of Beita, near Nablus. One person was reported to be in critical condition.

This week’s escalation comes a day before a visit to the region by US secretary of state, Antony Blinken.

“We condemn this apparent terrorist attack in the strongest terms. Our commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad, and we are in direct touch with our Israeli partners,” state department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters. The state department, along with the UN and other international mediators, have called on both sides to de-escalate the situation.

The UK foreign secretary, James Cleverly, described the attack as “appalling”, tweeting: “To attack worshippers at a synagogue on Holocaust Memorial Day, and during Shabbat, is horrific. We stand with our Israeli friends.”

The London mayor, Sadiq Khan, also sent his sympathies to the victims, tweeting: “I’m sickened to hear about the horrific attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem — places of worship should be sanctuaries.

“On behalf of all Londoners I send my deepest sympathies.”