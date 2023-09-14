Seven hours in an A&E car park: My father’s slow death on the NHS waiting list

Rebecca Gossage: ‘The lack of answers or opportunities to even ask questions wasn’t what took Dad away from us, but it took away his dignity’ - Jamie Lorriman for The Telegraph

I work as an operations director for a health and social care agency and live in Bromsgrove, West Midlands, with my partner, son, nine, and daughter, six.

The news this week that a record 7.68 million people are now on NHS England waiting lists alongside further announcements that 36,000 NHS cancer appointments and operations have been cancelled due to strikes immediately made me think of my funny, sarcastic father, Keith Bromyar, 65. He died in February 2022 just six weeks after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, without ever seeing an oncologist or receiving any of the treatment that he’d been promised.

My dad did everything right to live a long and healthy life. When he retired from working as a buyer for a building company, he soon found himself a part-time job in Wickes – he was fit and active. When he started to feel ill in the autumn of 2021, he quit alcohol and became vegan to help alleviate his symptoms.

The first sign was weight loss – he was never overweight and went to the gym three times a week – so it was very noticeable. He had stomach cramps and backaches, too. His GP suspected a gastroenterology issue and referred to the hospital gastro team in October, who then diagnosed pancreatic cancer by the end of December. They explained he’d be referred to oncology and he was given the number of a liaison officer if he had any questions, in line with government cancer guidelines.

Rebecca’s father Keith Bromyard died just six weeks after receiving his cancer diagnosis - Pancreatic Cancer UK

Initially, things moved quickly. He had a liver biopsy on January 4, with the results less than a week later confirming the cancer had spread. Then things slowed down. He was told he’d get an oncologist appointment by January 26, but didn’t hear anything and when he chased it up was just told: “We’re aware of your case.”

Finally, his appointment came through for January 26, over four weeks after his diagnosis. Two days before this, though, he felt unwell and an ambulance took him to hospital. This was our first “mistake”. Because he was now deemed an inpatient, by having gone into hospital, they cancelled his long-awaited outpatient appointment. I wanted to attend that appointment in his place, to get some answers to all our questions, but wasn’t allowed. We’d not yet seen a consultant but two registrars told us Dad would be an ideal candidate for chemotherapy, giving us hope. False hope, as it turned out.

Story continues

He was discharged from hospital on January 28 and told they wanted to get him started on chemotherapy as soon as possible, before there was any liver deterioration. He was optimistic he’d feel better after some steroids, and wanted to get back to the gym. It’s crazy how quickly everything moved.

Because his original outpatient appointment had been cancelled, my dad had to wait a further two weeks to see the oncologist on February 9, by now nearly six weeks after his diagnosis. But the day before this longed-for appointment, his muscles gave up – he couldn’t move. The day after, on advice, his wife called an ambulance, whereupon he spent seven hours stuck outside A&E due to the backlog. He was in such pain, with pressure sores on his back due to his weight loss. Dad was known to the oncology team yet they insisted he be triaged through A&E instead of admitting him directly. By the time he got in, it was 4pm and he was declining fast.

The next day, the hospital rang telling me to come in urgently. I was told Dad was at the end of life and, at this point, the highest priority oncology patient in the hospital, with one to two weeks left to live. He decided that he wanted to go into a hospice, the brilliant St Richard’s in Worcester, and then we had more waiting. It’s awful but to get a hospice place, someone else has to die. You want an available bed but you’d never wish a death on another family.

Rebecca with her sister Philippa and ‘funny and sarcastic’ Keith - Rebecca Gossage

Just a day later, Friday, Dad was moved into the hospice, and was visited by all loved ones. On Saturday, after just 24 hours in the hospice, he died.

Now, I’m now aware that pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest, killing half of patients within three months of diagnosis. But nobody had explained that to either Dad or us. I feel robbed of those conversations that would have allowed us to make plans. I could have taken emergency leave from work. We’d already been told Dad had cancer but if only an oncologist had said: “We’re sorry, but you’re not going to survive, so this is what we need to put in place, to make sure your death is as pain-free and dignified as possible.”

The lack of opportunities to ask questions wasn’t what took him away from us, but it took away his dignity. He was left in a hospital car park for seven hours with no one wanting to take responsibility for him. His death could have been better. And his story is not unique. Recent data showed that more than half of those who died in England last year were on an NHS waiting list.

Deaths on waiting list

It feels like the attitude towards a pancreatic cancer diagnosis is “you’re going to die, so let’s not put in any effort”. For the past 50 years, it’s as though there’s been no research or funding into it, especially in comparison with other cancers, where great strides have been made. According to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund, the number of people who survive for five years or more following diagnosis of pancreatic cancer has not changed significantly since the 1970s. Symptoms such as weight loss and stomach pains are so similar to other, less serious conditions they can get dismissed. People can be hesitant to see their GP, thinking their symptoms are unimportant.

Because of what happened with Dad, I’ve become involved with the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK. The name of its campaign, No Time to Wait, says it all. It wants all those diagnosed to have access to fast treatment and immediate support from a dedicated specialist cancer nurse. Time is crucial with this cancer.

I can’t bring back my father with his lovely dry wit, but I can help other families become more aware of the disease and the need for action.

As told to Christina Hopkinson

For more information, advice and support, contact pancreaticcancer.org.uk

Have you had a bad experience due to NHS waiting lists or strikes? Tell us about it in the comments below

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.