Seven Group Holdings Limited's (ASX:SVW) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 24% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Seven Group Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Seven Group Holdings is:

4.1% = AU$118m ÷ AU$2.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Seven Group Holdings' Earnings Growth And 4.1% ROE

It is quite clear that Seven Group Holdings' ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 5.2%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Seven Group Holdings grew its net income at a significant rate of 49% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Seven Group Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 37% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SVW? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Seven Group Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 59% (implying that it keeps only 41% of profits) for Seven Group Holdings suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, Seven Group Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 32% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 14%, over the same period.

