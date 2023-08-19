Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW) Has Announced A Dividend Of A$0.23

Seven Group Holdings Limited's (ASX:SVW) investors are due to receive a payment of A$0.23 per share on 13th of October. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.7%.

Seven Group Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Seven Group Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 44.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Seven Group Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.40 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.46. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.4% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Seven Group Holdings Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Seven Group Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.2% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Seven Group Holdings' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Seven Group Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Seven Group Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

