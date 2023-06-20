Seven giant airlines you’ve probably never heard of

IndiGo is expanding at an incredible rate - AFP



As a little-known carrier (outside of India at least) makes the biggest single aircraft order in history, we profile seven airlines with vast fleets but little presence in the consciousness of British travellers.

IndiGo

Commenced operations: 2006

Fleet: 308

Destinations: 102

Annual passenger numbers: 85 million (2022)

The bean-counters at Airbus will be rubbing their hands with glee after IndiGo confirmed the single largest aircraft order in history. The French aerospace behemoth said the Indian airline had purchased 500 of its A320 planes, to be delivered between 2030 and 2035. The deal is “the record for the biggest single purchase agreement in the history of commercial aviation,” according to Airbus, and means IndiGo is now waiting for a total of 1,330 of its jets.

It’s testament to the incredible potential for growth in Indian aviation, with the country’s population recently overtaking China’s and including a burgeoning middle class, and marks a staggering expansion for an airline founded as recently as 2005, and which took to the sky the following year with a single service from New Delhi to Imphal via Guwahati. By the end of 2006 it had six aircraft; by the end of 2007 that number was just 15. But fast-forward 15 years and IndiGo has a fleet of 308 planes and carries 85m passengers a year, making it comfortably India’s biggest carrier and the largest low-cost airline outside of Europe and North America.

However, unless you’ve been to India recently, you probably won’t have flown with IndiGo. That’s because its route map is almost entirely limited to domestic destinations. You’ll find Dibrugarh, Vadodara, Ranchi, Kozhikode, Indore, Dimapur, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Madurai, Agartala, Bagdogra, and many more rapidly-expanding Indian cities you’ve probably never heard of, as well as fairly easy-to-reach international destinations such as Riyadh, Istanbul, Kathmandu, Muscat, Doha, Nairobi, Singapore, Bangkok, Dubai, Hanoi and Sharjah, but nothing in Western Europe.

Should it stretch its legs beyond the Bosphorus, passengers might enjoy one novel innovation: IndiGo’s child-free “quiet zones”. Introduced in 2016, they consist of rows 1 to 4 and 11 to 14, where under-12s are banned.

LATAM

Commenced operations: 2012

Fleet: 304

Destinations: 137

Annual passenger numbers: 40.2 million (2022)

Formed in 2012, following the merger of Chile’s LAN Airlines and Brazil’s TAM Airlines, and with subsidiaries in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru, LATAM has a fleet of more than 300 aircraft (more than British Airways, Air France, KLM and Qantas, among others) and flies to around 140 destinations in countries including the US, Mexico, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand). It is, by some distance, South America’s biggest airline, though it badly struggled during the pandemic, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2020 and trimming its route map.

LATAM has not relaunched its route from London to Rio - Getty

Its aircraft are very modern, with an average age of 11 years, according to the website Airfleets.net, and include 29 swish Boeing 787 Dreamliners. LATAM was also the first South American airline to get its hands on the high-tech Airbus A320neo plane, launched in 2016. It currently has 20, with also a whopping 36 on order.

It has also earned praise for its in-flight experience. According to the Airline Passenger Experience Association, which ranks carriers according to traveller feedback, it is one of 41 five-star airlines (putting it alongside the likes of Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, Emirates and Qatar Airways), and the 2022 World Airline Awards saw it reach the dizzy heights of 47th best carrier in the world.

So why isn’t it a household name in Britain? The logical explanation is that it offers just a single flight from UK soil: from Heathrow to Sao Paulo, the busiest and biggest city in the Americas by population and just about every other measure. A second service, to Rio de Janeiro, didn’t survive the pandemic.

SpiceJet

Commenced operations: 2005

Fleet: 71

Destinations: 64

Annual passenger numbers: 9 million (2022)

Another little-known Indian budget airline, SpiceJet was on the brink of collapse in 2014 following five consecutive years in the red, but in 2017 was described by Bloomberg as (growth wise) the best performing airline on the planet. Things have stagnated somewhat since then, with its fleet size stuck around the 70 mark and passenger numbers less than half of what they were pre-pandemic.

On top of the two-year shutdown of global travel, SpiceJet had to contend with the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX over safety concerns. It had banked on the model, ordering more than 200, but even now (three years on from the crisis) only 11 are in service. The airline’s CEO Ajay Singh described the 737 MAX’s problems as a bigger headache than Covid.

Like IndiGo, it mostly offers domestic and regional services, though a duo of Italian routes (Rome and Bergamo) hints at the possibility of a UK link.

SpiceJet has suffered severe setbacks - Reuters

Hainan Airlines

Commenced operations: 1993

Fleet: 227

Destinations: 110

Annual passenger numbers: 37 million (2020)

Four of Asia’s seven biggest airlines hail from China, and the smallest and newest of these four is Hainan Airlines, founded in 1993. Having largely focused on destinations in Asia for many years, it has lately started extending its reach towards Europe – so it could just be a matter of time before you fly with it.

UK services include Heathrow-Changsha, Manchester-Beijing and Edinburgh-Beijing. Other European destinations include Paris, Rome, Berlin, Brussels, Madrid and Belgrade.

Needless to say the pandemic put its European expansion plans on ice, and dozens of pre-Covid routes haven’t yet returned, but the potential for growth is staggering. The China Outbound Tourism Research Institute (COTRI) has predicted that overseas trips by the country’s residents will increase from the annual pre-pandemic figure of 145m to more than 400m by 2030. That means that the country will account for a quarter of all international tourism.

JetBlue

Commenced operations: 2000

Fleet: 288

Destinations: 104

Annual passenger numbers: 39.5 million (2022)

With almost 40 million annual passengers, just a shade below its pre-Covid figure, low-cost JetBlue is a big player in America, but its route map barely extends beyond the Americas. That is changing, however. It began flights from the UK to Boston and New York last year, and will fly to Paris from June 29 and Amsterdam from August 29.

It’s not quite the “low cost” airline Britons are used to, however, offering free snacks and soft drinks to all customers, and with decent legroom in economy (32 inches, compared to Ryanair’s 30) and even in-flight entertainment screens. Furthermore, it has business-class seats on some of its planes, dubbed “Mint”, with lie-flat beds. Checked luggage costs extra, however.

JetBlue is a recent arrival on UK shores - Bloomberg

Pegasus Airlines

Commenced operations: 1990

Fleet: 95

Destinations: 120

Annual passenger numbers: 26.9 million (2022)

Turkey’s finest low-cost airline also flies to the UK, with services on offer from Gatwick, Stansted and Manchester. So if you’ve recently visited Istanbul you may have stumbled across it. The majority of Britons, however, haven’t.

Founded in 1990, Pegasus suffered a difficult start thanks to the Gulf War. The turning point came in 2005 when its owners turned it from a charter airline into a budget one, and by 2012 it had become Turkey’s second largest carrier. The potential for further growth looks promising: the country sits at the crossroads of three continents and a few years ago Istanbul opened a giant new airport which could one day become the world’s largest.

S7

Commenced operations: 1992

Fleet: 101

Destinations: 106

Annual passenger numbers: 16 million (2022)

Europe’s 12th largest airline, based in Russia, carried 18 million passengers in 2019, and almost 16 million in 2022. Don’t expect to see its tailfin on UK soil any time soon, however, for obvious reasons. Flight restrictions in the wake of Putin’s Ukraine invasion mean it is banned from Britain, as well as nearly all of Europe and North America.

Until a more peaceful time, it will have to make do with domestic services and the few international routes it is still allowed to operate (including many in Central Asia, five in China, Egypt’s Red Sea resorts and Istanbul).

