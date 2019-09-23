Seven DTM cars confirmed for Super GT joint race

Both SUPER GT and DTM have been working to get maximum representation for their first-ever joint race, although logistical restrictions meant there was never a possibility of the entire 18-strong DTM pack racing at Fuji.

The two series had been hoping to attract as many as 12-14 DTM cars initially, but the figure was reduced to six-to-10 cars in the latest estimate.

The final grid will comprise four Audi RS5s - including one WRT-run car - and three M4s from BMW, although the exact make-up of teams and drivers won’t be unveiled until the DTM season finale at Hockenheim next month.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Motorsport.com understands both manufacturers will make a call in the coming weeks.

from competing.

's association with SUPER GT, driving in the series between 2006-12, led Audi motorsport boss Dieter Gass to admit the driver is a candidate.

Motorsport.com understands that the event promoter is keen for Audi to run a local driver, and the manufacturer is represented by Hitotsuyama Racing in SUPER GT's GT300 category.

.

in favour of more development time for its 2020-spec Vantage.

In addition to the seven DTM cars, the entire 15-car strong GT500 field will take part in the joint race, taking the grid up to 22 cars.

The ‘SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race’ is scheduled for November 22-24 after the culmination of both SUPER GT and DTM seasons.

Additional reporting by Kazuki Matsumoto