The car in a mangled condition. (Photo/ANI)

Surendranagar (Gujarat) [India], November 21 (ANI): Seven people were killed in a car accident in Patdi area of Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Saturday, HP Doshi, Deputy Superintendent of Police informed.

The collision took place between a truck and a car.

Visuals from the crash site car in a mangled condition, while the truck also showed damage at the front.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)