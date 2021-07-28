Seven dead, at least 30 missing after cloudburst in J&K's Kishtwar; PM assures 'all possible assistance'

Seven bodies were recovered from the debris left behind after a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar village caused massive destruction.

The cloudburst reported in the Honzar village in Gulabgarh area, that took place around 4.30 am, damaged at least eight houses, according to ANI. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said SDRF and Indian Army are conducting rescue operations to locate 30 to 40 missing persons. According to Jammu police a total of 17 people have been rescued out of which five are critically injured.

Jammu and Kashmir | Police rescue operation is underway in Hunzer area of Dachhan in Kishtwar district following cloudburst pic.twitter.com/SeLF36UBrW " ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to assuage concerns.

Central Government is closely monitoring the situation in the wake of the cloudbursts in Kishtwar and Kargil. All possible assistance is being made available in the affected areas. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being. " Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021

A police official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times that bridges on one side of the affected area have been washed away and the river is in spate.

Spoke to senior authorities and district administration. Army and SDRF team working on war footing to rescue people and trace the missing persons. I am continuously monitoring the situation. " Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 28, 2021

The India Meteorological Department has forecast severe weather for Jammu and Kashmir, with "widespread intermittent rain most likely to continue till 30 July". Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely at some places.

Story continues

IMD also issued an advisory, stating, "The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains during the upcoming days and water levels in rivers and nallas are expected to rise, which can pose a threat to the inhabitants residing near rivers, nallas, water bodies and slide-prone areas."

Also See: Five dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar following cloudburst: Why are they dangerous and which areas are prone to it

Jammu and Kashmir: Unidentified militant killed in encounter in Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir: Three militants killed, jawan injured in Bandipora encounter

Read more on India by Firstpost.