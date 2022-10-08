Seven confirmed dead after Donegal petrol station explosion

Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Seven people have been confirmed dead after an explosion at a petrol station in Donegal, with another eight being treated in hospital.

A major search operation was under way at the site, after Friday afternoon’s devastating blast in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal, ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjacent buildings.

Irish police confirmed a further four deaths on Saturday morning, after first responders from both sides of the Irish border went through the night.

In a statement, Ithe Garda said the operation remained in a “search and recovery phase” for further fatalities.

“An Garda Síochána can now confirm seven fatalities as a result of this incident – three fatalities were confirmed yesterday; four fatalities are now confirmed overnight,” it stated.

“The search and recovery for further fatalities continues.

“Eight persons were transferred to hospital for medical attention yesterday.”

Among those gathered at the scene cordon on Friday night were relatives of people believed to have been in the buildings at the time.

Sniffer dogs are being used amid the rubble. At one point on Friday night all machinery was turned off and onlookers were asked to remain completely silent as rescue workers attempted to detect survivors beneath the debris.

The Irish premier Micheal Martin said Friday was the “darkest of days” for Donegal and Ireland.

“My thoughts and prayers are today with those who have lost their lives, and those injured in the devastating explosion in Creeslough,” said the Taoiseach.

“I wish to express my deepest sympathies to their family, and friends, and to the entire community of Creeslough, on this darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.

“People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life.

“I would like to thank all the members of the emergency services, from across the north-west and Northern Ireland, who responded so quickly to the scene, and who are working throughout the night in extremely traumatic circumstances.”

Ireland’s police force, An Garda Síochána, has not provided any information as to the suspected cause of the explosion.

More follows…