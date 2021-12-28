Seven Christmas leftover recipes, from risotto to ramen

(Bala Baya)

While it might be hard to even think about eating again following the quantity you consumed on Christmas Day (and Boxing Day, and the the day after...) but somehow, food is still there, and it needs eating up.

The never-ending bird, it’s likely you have some turkey left, some vegetables, maybe a few roast potatoes and possibly some gravy - but what do you do with it?

Well, turn the scraps into another Christmas feast of a different variety.

From turkey ramen to carrot and Brussel sprouts pasta, below we’ve collated some of our favourite chef’s go-to Christmas leftovers recipes. Clean-eating can wait till Jan.

Turkey Biriyani

(Benares Restaurant)

This recipe is by Atul Kochhar of Benares Restaurant in London

Ingredients (Serves 6 to 8)

1 kg of cooked Turkey meat, diced, kept warm in a steamer

400 gm basmati rice, boiled or steamed to just done, kept warm

3 tbsp vegetable oil

2 cloves

2 bay leaves

1 star anise

1” piece of cinnamon stick

1 tsp cumin seeds

4 medium size onions, thinly sliced

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp minced ginger

1 green chilli minced

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1⁄2 tsp black pepper powder, freshly crushed

1 tsp aromatic garam masala

4-6 medium size tomatoes, blended to a paste

200 ml coconut milk

salt to taste

2 tbsp coriander leaves, freshly chopped

Method

Heat oil in a pan, add cloves, bay leaves, star anise, cinnamon stick and cumin seeds. As spices crackle in heat, add sliced onion and add a pinch of salt, sauteÌ until golden brown in colour. Stir-in ginger, garlic and chilli, sauteÌ for 2 minutes or until cooked. Add turmeric, coriander, black pepper and garam masala powders and sauteÌ for 1 minute and add tomatoes. While stirring, bring to simmer and cook for further 2-3 minutes and then add coconut milk and simmer for further 2-3 minutes. Check for seasoning. When ready to serve, stir in turkey into the sauce and heat for a minute and add rice and mix lightly with a rice fork. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve with cucumber raita.

Carrot and Brussel sprouts pasta

(Deliciously Ella)

This recipe is by Deliciously Ella

Ingredients (Serves 2)

150g pasta (I use brown rice pasta)

2 carrots, peeled and grated

3 garlic cloves, chopped

250g Brussel sprouts, finely chopped

Handful of fresh parsley, (about 20g) chopped

2 tablespoons of natural yogurt (I use coconut yogurt)

Juice of 1/2 a lemon

Drizzle of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Start by placing your pasta in a pan full boiling water, cook for 8-10 minutes until soft. Place your chopped garlic in a pan with a drizzle of oil over a medium heat and cook for 5 minutes until soft. Add in your grated carrot and chopped Brussel sprouts and cook everything for 5-10 minutes, continuously stirring, until golden. Once your pasta is cooked, drain the water and place in a large mixing bowl. Spoon through all of your other ingredients and mix well before serving.

Turkey, roasted squash & spelt risotto

(Holborn Dining Room)

This recipe is by Calum Franklin of London’s Holborn Dining RoomIngredients (serves 4)

1 large butternut squash, peeled & deseeded

1 large Spanish onion diced

2 cloves garlic finely chopped

2ltr vegetable stock

200ml white wine

500g pearled spelt

50g grated parmesan

50g creÌme fraiche

40ml olive oil

500g shredded turkey leftover meat

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely sliced

4 spring onions finely sliced

Method

Preheat oven to 200c. Cut squash into 30g wedges, rub with olive oil and a little salt and roast in oven on a baking tray till golden brown and just cooked through, set aside half and place remainder in a small pot with 200ml veg stock and cook till very soft. Remove and blend in food processor till smooth then set aside. Sweat down the onion and garlic in 20ml olive oil in a thick bottomed pan over a moderate heat till soft but not coloured, add pearled spelt and white wine then cook out till liquid is reduced by half. Gradually add hot vegetable stock 150ml at a time till the spelt is cooked but still has a little bite. Finish risotto by stirring in squash puree, shredded turkey, parmesan and creÌme fraiche. To assemble dish, divide out the risotto into 4 bowls, quickly reheat pre roasted squash in frying pan with a little olive oil, scatter on top with fresh chilli and spring onions.

Bala Baya Christmas Pitta

(Bala Baya)

âThis recipe is from London’s Bala Baya restaurantIngredients (Serves 2)

2 Pitta

Roughly chopped leftover turkey 200g

Roast potatoes, smashed 100g

Any cheese (cubed) you have lying around (we use Taleggio) Brie or cheddar are good alternatives 50g

Mustard to taste

1 large tomato, cut into wedges

Fresh oregano

Mixed pickles

Method

Turn the oven on max heat (normally 240 degrees Celsius) Mix cheese and smashed potatoes together before putting on an oven tray, season with salt and pepper Put under the grill if you have one to get it nice and crispy Place 2 frying pans on the hob on high heat until smoking hot Put a good knob of butter on both pans, immediately put the turkey in one, shake for a bit and leave for 1 minute. Pour it all onto a plate with the burnt butter Do the same with the tomatoes in the other pan for 2-3 minutes Roughly chop mixed pickles and oregano

Plating

You can choose to put the filling inside the pitta or on top Layer the pitta with potato, turkey, tomato, pickles and oregano, at least twice Take the biggest bite you can

Christmas Turkey Gumbo Ya-Ya

(Plaquemine Lock)

This recipe is by Jacob Kenedy of London’s Plaquemine LockIngredients (serves 8)

The leftovers of your turkey* 5 sticks celery 3 medium onions 3 green peppers 4 cloves garlic, sliced 6 bay leaves A spoonful of peppercorns 2 jalapeno peppers Some seafood – two dozen raw shell-on prawns (shrimp), or cooked shell-on crayfish (crawfish), or two cooked smallish lobsters, or two medium cooked (or one massive) crab. 125ml vegetable oil 125g plain flour 400g smoked sausage, chunked 100g okra, sliced in 1-2cm rounds 1 bunch spring onions, thinly sliced 1 soup-bowlful of cooked rice

*you need about a highly heaped bowlful of picked meat, probably 500 grams or so – but the quantity doesn’t matter that much. A gumbo can equally well be made with any bird – leftover roasts, or raw meat can be lightly floured and browned at the outset, then stewed in the gumbo until tender.

Method

Start the stock – put the turkey carcass in a large pot and barely cover it with cold water. Bring to a simmer and keep it there. Chunk two of the celery sticks, one of the onions and one of the green peppers (seeds, stalks and all) and put them in the pot. Add half the garlic, half the bay, and the peppercorns. Keep simmering. Dice the remaining vegetables for the gumbo – dice the celery 5mm, the onions 5mm (throw trimmings into the stockpot), seed and dice the green peppers and jalapenos 5mm (seeds and stalk go into the pot as you go). Keep the stock simmering. Now turn your attention to the seafood: shell it. Keep the shells. Keep the brown meat. If using lobster, cut the tail meat into chunks. If using shrimp, devein them. Put the shells into the stockpot, keep it simmering. Make a roux: in a wide, heavy pot heat the oil and flour together over a medium heat. Stir. It will start to turn a nut brown. Keep stirring – but carefully, this stuff is magma and splashes could be serious. Keep stirring until a fine white smoke rises, the flour precisely the colour of melted dark chocolate. All at once, add the diced vegetables (celery, onion, green pepper, jalapeno) to the roux along with the garlic and bay. Stir in well with a good pinch of salt – the roux will seize up and darken to the colour of solid dark chocolate. Continue to stir over the heat 10-15 minutes more, until the vegetables are fully softened, the roux relaxed to a gloopy sauce. Add the chunked sausage (or ham) and stir it in. Leave over a low heat while you turn your attention back to the stockpot. Taste your stock. It's been on perhaps a couple of hours now, and should be delicious. Strain it, and skim off any fat. Measure out 1.2 litres and add it, in a few fairly rapid additions, to the roux. Keep any excess stock in case the soup needs thinning later. If you have leftover gravy (proper stuff) you can dispose of it now by adding it to the pot Increase the heat to bring the soup to a simmer, then reduce it to keep it there again. Add the okra, and cook gently, for 30 minutes more. The soup should be tending towards a certain thickness and body – not gloopy, but substantial. Remember your turkey meat, the reason you started making this gumbo, now so long ago? Cut it into chunks, small enough to eat in the soup, and add it. Simmer long enough for the meat to start to relax – probably 15 minutes, but this depends on your turkey, and what you did to it yesterday. If the soup isn’t for now, or not use all of it, chill or freeze that which isn’t for eating immediately. It can be brought back to a simmer before you add the seafood, which should be just before you eat. Add the seafood. Simmer 3 minutes – just long enough to cook the shrimp or warm the crawfish/lobster/crab. Your gumbo is (finally) ready. Serve it in bowls garnished with not a great deal of hot cooked rice and a fair bit of spring onion.

Turkey Ramen

(Salon)

âThis recipe is by Nicholas Balfe, Head Chef at London’s Salon Brixton restaurantIngredients (serves 4)

For the ramen broth:

Bones and trimmings from your turkey/goose/duck/etc

A ham bone /pork knuckle/ham hock would also be great for flavour (optional)

1 large onion or couple of shallots

1 leek

a few sticks celery

one large carrot

a thumb sized piece of ginger

a few star anise

a head of garlic, split in half cross ways

1 red chilli

coriander stem

For the soup:

A few dashes Soy sauce

Rice wine vinegar and mirin (optional)

Left over turkey meat, shredded (around 200 - 400g depending on how much you have)

Some of the meat from the ham hock if using

Rice noodles - cooked

Some left over greens e.g. cavolo nero, kale, broccoli, cabbage, even brussel sprouts!

A couple of spring onions, sliced thinly

A red chilli, de-seeded and chopped or chilli flakes or some chilli sauce

Something pickled if you have it - ginger would be great, mushrooms would be ideal, a pickled onion would also be fine (all optional)

Toasted sesame seeds & sesame oil (optional, but a nice touch!)

Method