Seven in 10 Americans Think Their Dog Knows Them Better Than They Know Themselves, Survey Says

The first year of dog ownership will see six pairs of chewed shoes, five emergency visits to the vet, and six bolts to freedom out of the front door, according to new research.

The survey asked 2,000 American dog owners about the impact their dog has had on their lives, despite the growing pains.

Respondents spent an average of $122.32 preparing their homes for the arrival of their furry friend and 11 hours a week devoted to training them.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of DOGTV, the survey found that within their first year at home, respondents’ dogs went through 27 toys, destroyed four pieces of furniture, and slipped out of their leash six times.

From helping their owners through three new jobs and three new homes, 64 percent of respondents said they don't know where they'd be without their dog's love and support.

In fact, nearly seven in 10 respondents said their dog knows them better than they know themselves.

Respondents also shared their dog has helped them heal three broken hearts, so it’s no surprise 61 percent said their dog is a better judge of character than they are.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, 68 percent of respondents said their dog is the only reason they’ve kept their sanity during the lockdown.

Sixty-four percent of those polled also shared they’re worried about returning to their normal schedules (whenever that may be) and are concerned their dog will develop separation anxiety.

Six in 10 of employed respondents (about 1,800) even said they wish their workplace was dog-friendly so they wouldn’t have to part ways once things return to normal.

This desire to keep Fido by their side isn’t just out of unconditional love, however, as 52 percent of those working from home have struggled to keep their dog occupied during work hours.

Respondents shared their furry friend makes an appearance in four video calls a week with their office.

Sixty-seven percent of those polled working remotely said they want to provide more enrichment for their dog as the pandemic keeps them away from the office, but they just don’t know what else to do.

Forty-six percent of respondents shared they turn a dog enrichment program on the TV for their pup to keep them occupied and another 32 percent let them watch a random channel.

This seems to work out for most respondents too, as 50 percent said their dog interacts and reacts to things on TV – and 58 percent even think their dog is more invested in their TV shows than they are.