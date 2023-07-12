B.C., Alberta under the threat for severe storms Wednesday

After a stormy Tuesday in Saskatchewan that saw a tornado warning and numerous watches issued, the chance for thunderstorms will move back westward on Wednesday, pushing into Alberta and even B.C. The greatest risk for severe storms will lie in northern and central Alberta, and northeastern B.C.

SEE ALSO: How the atmosphere bakes a perfect thunderstorm

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The thunderstorm risk isn't good news for B.C., where wildfire activity has spread westward following last weekend's storms that generated 24,000 lightning strikes in the province.

Wednesday

Areas: Alberta, eastern B.C.

Timing: Afternoon and evening

Weather: Thunderstorms will develop in central and northern Alberta Wednesday afternoon, bringing the risk of strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Baron - PR Wednesday risk - July 12

The greatest chance for storms to become severe will be northwest of Edmonton, Alta., and continue into northeastern B.C. Across the south, storms will develop off the foothills and migrate slowly eastward.

In Calgary, there is the chance for some rain and thunderstorms to develop in the evening, which could impact Stampede events. Weak steering currents will mean slow moving storms that could increase the risk of localized flooding. Higher atmospheric energy near the capital region is likely to generate large hail.

Baron - PR precip - July 12.jpg

Keep The Weather Network’s app handy on your phone to peek at the radar and keep up with watches and warnings as the day progresses.

Stay close to a safe shelter in case storms threaten your location. And remember, the greatest danger in any thunderstorm is lightning. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

Thursday

Areas: Western Canada

Timing: Thursday afternoon and evening

Weather: Widely scattered thunderstorms will target much of Canada’s west.

A cold front sweeping through the Prairies will trigger mostly non-severe thunderstorms. Similar hail and strong wind threats spill in B.C's Interior once again, where daytime heating thunderstorms will bubble up in the Interior.

Baron - PR Thursday risk - July 12.jpg

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on the severe storm threat across the Prairies.

WATCH: Lightning safety tips you need to know this summer

Click here to view the video