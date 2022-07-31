Sunday features a renewed severe storm threat across the Prairies

Sunday will arrive on the Prairies with a renewed threat for severe thunderstorms across parts of the region. Folks that have been rocked by severe storms for the past two days could see another round of rough conditions as we climb through the heat of the day. More on what to expect from the final day of July, below.

Sunday: Storm threat continues, severe possible for some

The atmosphere will put on an encore presentation for severe thunderstorms during the day on Sunday. A widespread risk for storms will cover the region from northern British Columbia through northwestern Ontario.

PRRisk2

There’s enough instability and wind shear present in the atmosphere that some of the thunderstorms in central Alberta and central Saskatchewan could reach severe limits. Folks around Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Prince Albert will have to be on the lookout for storms that could produce strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rainfall.

Some southern areas of the Prairies could miss out on the storms, but above normal rainfall totals -- with a risk for excessive rain and flooding -- are expected across central and northern parts of the region such as Edmonton, Alta. This will include areas that have turned very dry during July.

For the full Prairies forecast, watch the video above.

Thumbnail courtesy of Christian King, taken in Cremona, Alta.