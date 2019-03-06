Sette Camara sets pace on second day of F2 test

Jack Benyon
motorsport.com

Brazilian driver Sette Camara set a 1m27.392s in the morning session, lapping almost a second quicker than last year’s pole time at the circuit.

He was 0.115s faster than Nyck de Vries, who had topped the previous day for ART Grand Prix, the two reversing positions from the day before.

De Vries had also set the best time in two of the three testing days at Jerez last week.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

All the fastest times came in the morning session as few drivers got below a 1m30s in the afternoon session, Ralph Boschung setting the best time with a 1m28.789s for Trident.

Renault junior Guan Yu Zhou rounded out the top three for the new Virtuosi Racing team with his morning time.

Carlin’s Louis Deletraz completed the top five, the Swiss driver and all those above him going faster than de Vries’ Tuesday benchmark.

Zhou’s teammate Luca Ghiotto was the last man to get under 1m28s in sixth, ahead of Ferrari F1 junior Mick Schumacher for Prema.

Nicholas Latifi made sure both DAMS reached the top 10, the Williams reserve in seventh, ahead of Sauber Junior Team by Charouz driver Callum Ilott – who is affiliated to Ferrari.

Honda-backed Nobuharu Matsushita managed ninth ahead of Sean Gelael.

De Vries’s ART Grand Prix teammate Nikita Mazepin brought out the only red flag of the afternoon with a spin, while MP pairing Jordan King and Mahaveer Raghunathan, as well as Sauber Junior Team's Juan Manuel Correa, all caused morning stoppages.

Morning session

Pos.

Driver

Team

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Sergio Sette Camara

DAMS

1'27.392

 

34

2

Nyck de Vries

ART Grand Prix

1'27.507

0.115

41

3

Guan Yu Zhou

UNI-Virtuosi

1'27.562

0.170

43

4

Louis Deletraz

Carlin

1'27.620

0.228

30

5

Luca Ghiotto

UNI-Virtuosi

1'27.922

0.530

34

6

Mick Schumacher

Prema Racing

1'28.024

0.632

32

7

Nicholas Latifi

DAMS

1'28.139

0.747

31

8

Callum Ilott

Sauber/Charouz

1'28.151

0.759

13

9

Nobuharu Matsushita

Carlin

1'28.163

0.771

29

10

Sean Gelael

Prema Racing

1'28.243

0.851

23

11

Jack Aitken

Campos Racing

1'28.270

0.878

20

12

Jordan King

MP Motorsport

1'28.299

0.907

23

13

Juan Manuel Correa

Sauber/Charouz

1'28.493

1.101

35

14

Nikita Mazepin

ART Grand Prix

1'28.529

1.137

41

15

Ralph Boschung

Trident

1'28.652

1.260

29

16

Roberto Merhi

Campos Racing

1'28.743

1.351

22

17

Anthoine Hubert

BWT Arden

1'28.913

1.521

30

18

Giuliano Alesi

Trident

1'28.988

1.596

49

19

Tatiana Calderón

BWT Arden

1'29.682

2.290

32

20

Mahaveer Raghunathan

MP Motorsport

1'29.828

2.436

25

Afternoon session

Pos.

Driver

Team

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Ralph Boschung

Trident

1'28.789

 

27

2

Roberto Merhi

Campos Racing

1'29.183

0.394

31

3

Nobuharu Matsushita

Carlin

1'29.476

0.687

37

4

Juan Manuel Correa

Sauber/Charouz

1'29.555

0.766

45

5

Louis Deletraz

Carlin

1'29.841

1.052

41

6

Callum Ilott

Sauber/Charouz

1'30.759

1.970

44

7

Mahaveer Raghunathan

MP Motorsport

1'31.232

2.443

39

8

Anthoine Hubert

BWT Arden

1'31.448

2.659

41

9

Jack Aitken

Campos Racing

1'32.068

3.279

55

10

Sean Gelael

Prema Racing

1'32.608

3.819

64

11

Jordan King

MP Motorsport

1'32.947

4.158

31

12

Nikita Mazepin

ART Grand Prix

1'33.158

4.369

54

13

Guan Yu Zhou

UNI-Virtuosi

1'34.454

5.665

47

14

Nicholas Latifi

DAMS

1'34.575

5.786

55

15

Giuliano Alesi

Trident

1'34.644

5.855

35

16

Nyck de Vries

ART Grand Prix

1'34.656

5.867

53

17

Luca Ghiotto

UNI-Virtuosi

1'34.869

6.080

32

18

Sergio Sette Camara

DAMS

1'35.354

6.565

52

19

Mick Schumacher

Prema Racing

1'35.624

6.835

13

20

Tatiana Calderon

BWT Arden

1'36.525

7.736

29

What to Read Next