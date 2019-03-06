Sette Camara sets pace on second day of F2 test

Brazilian driver Sette Camara set a 1m27.392s in the morning session, lapping almost a second quicker than last year’s pole time at the circuit.

He was 0.115s faster than Nyck de Vries, who had topped the previous day for ART Grand Prix, the two reversing positions from the day before.

De Vries had also set the best time in two of the three testing days at Jerez last week.

All the fastest times came in the morning session as few drivers got below a 1m30s in the afternoon session, Ralph Boschung setting the best time with a 1m28.789s for Trident.

Renault junior Guan Yu Zhou rounded out the top three for the new Virtuosi Racing team with his morning time.

Carlin’s Louis Deletraz completed the top five, the Swiss driver and all those above him going faster than de Vries’ Tuesday benchmark.

Zhou’s teammate Luca Ghiotto was the last man to get under 1m28s in sixth, ahead of Ferrari F1 junior Mick Schumacher for Prema.

Nicholas Latifi made sure both DAMS reached the top 10, the Williams reserve in seventh, ahead of Sauber Junior Team by Charouz driver Callum Ilott – who is affiliated to Ferrari.

Honda-backed Nobuharu Matsushita managed ninth ahead of Sean Gelael.

De Vries’s ART Grand Prix teammate Nikita Mazepin brought out the only red flag of the afternoon with a spin, while MP pairing Jordan King and Mahaveer Raghunathan, as well as Sauber Junior Team's Juan Manuel Correa, all caused morning stoppages.

Morning session

Pos. Driver Team Time Gap Laps 1 Sergio Sette Camara DAMS 1'27.392 34 2 Nyck de Vries ART Grand Prix 1'27.507 0.115 41 3 Guan Yu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 1'27.562 0.170 43 4 Louis Deletraz Carlin 1'27.620 0.228 30 5 Luca Ghiotto UNI-Virtuosi 1'27.922 0.530 34 6 Mick Schumacher Prema Racing 1'28.024 0.632 32 7 Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1'28.139 0.747 31 8 Callum Ilott Sauber/Charouz 1'28.151 0.759 13 9 Nobuharu Matsushita Carlin 1'28.163 0.771 29 10 Sean Gelael Prema Racing 1'28.243 0.851 23 11 Jack Aitken Campos Racing 1'28.270 0.878 20 12 Jordan King MP Motorsport 1'28.299 0.907 23 13 Juan Manuel Correa Sauber/Charouz 1'28.493 1.101 35 14 Nikita Mazepin ART Grand Prix 1'28.529 1.137 41 15 Ralph Boschung Trident 1'28.652 1.260 29 16 Roberto Merhi Campos Racing 1'28.743 1.351 22 17 Anthoine Hubert BWT Arden 1'28.913 1.521 30 18 Giuliano Alesi Trident 1'28.988 1.596 49 19 Tatiana Calderón BWT Arden 1'29.682 2.290 32 20 Mahaveer Raghunathan MP Motorsport 1'29.828 2.436 25

