Sette Camara sets pace on second day of F2 test
Brazilian driver Sette Camara set a 1m27.392s in the morning session, lapping almost a second quicker than last year’s pole time at the circuit.
He was 0.115s faster than Nyck de Vries, who had topped the previous day for ART Grand Prix, the two reversing positions from the day before.
De Vries had also set the best time in two of the three testing days at Jerez last week.
All the fastest times came in the morning session as few drivers got below a 1m30s in the afternoon session, Ralph Boschung setting the best time with a 1m28.789s for Trident.
Renault junior Guan Yu Zhou rounded out the top three for the new Virtuosi Racing team with his morning time.
Carlin’s Louis Deletraz completed the top five, the Swiss driver and all those above him going faster than de Vries’ Tuesday benchmark.
Zhou’s teammate Luca Ghiotto was the last man to get under 1m28s in sixth, ahead of Ferrari F1 junior Mick Schumacher for Prema.
Nicholas Latifi made sure both DAMS reached the top 10, the Williams reserve in seventh, ahead of Sauber Junior Team by Charouz driver Callum Ilott – who is affiliated to Ferrari.
Honda-backed Nobuharu Matsushita managed ninth ahead of Sean Gelael.
De Vries’s ART Grand Prix teammate Nikita Mazepin brought out the only red flag of the afternoon with a spin, while MP pairing Jordan King and Mahaveer Raghunathan, as well as Sauber Junior Team's Juan Manuel Correa, all caused morning stoppages.
Morning session
Pos.
Driver
Team
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Sergio Sette Camara
DAMS
1'27.392
34
2
Nyck de Vries
ART Grand Prix
1'27.507
0.115
41
3
Guan Yu Zhou
UNI-Virtuosi
1'27.562
0.170
43
4
Louis Deletraz
Carlin
1'27.620
0.228
30
5
Luca Ghiotto
UNI-Virtuosi
1'27.922
0.530
34
6
Mick Schumacher
Prema Racing
1'28.024
0.632
32
7
Nicholas Latifi
DAMS
1'28.139
0.747
31
8
Callum Ilott
Sauber/Charouz
1'28.151
0.759
13
9
Nobuharu Matsushita
Carlin
1'28.163
0.771
29
10
Sean Gelael
Prema Racing
1'28.243
0.851
23
11
Jack Aitken
Campos Racing
1'28.270
0.878
20
12
Jordan King
MP Motorsport
1'28.299
0.907
23
13
Juan Manuel Correa
Sauber/Charouz
1'28.493
1.101
35
14
Nikita Mazepin
ART Grand Prix
1'28.529
1.137
41
15
Ralph Boschung
Trident
1'28.652
1.260
29
16
Roberto Merhi
Campos Racing
1'28.743
1.351
22
17
Anthoine Hubert
BWT Arden
1'28.913
1.521
30
18
Giuliano Alesi
Trident
1'28.988
1.596
49
19
Tatiana Calderón
BWT Arden
1'29.682
2.290
32
20
Mahaveer Raghunathan
MP Motorsport
1'29.828
2.436
25
Afternoon session
Pos.
Driver
Team
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Ralph Boschung
Trident
1'28.789
27
2
Roberto Merhi
Campos Racing
1'29.183
0.394
31
3
Nobuharu Matsushita
Carlin
1'29.476
0.687
37
4
Juan Manuel Correa
Sauber/Charouz
1'29.555
0.766
45
5
Louis Deletraz
Carlin
1'29.841
1.052
41
6
Callum Ilott
Sauber/Charouz
1'30.759
1.970
44
7
Mahaveer Raghunathan
MP Motorsport
1'31.232
2.443
39
8
Anthoine Hubert
BWT Arden
1'31.448
2.659
41
9
Jack Aitken
Campos Racing
1'32.068
3.279
55
10
Sean Gelael
Prema Racing
1'32.608
3.819
64
11
Jordan King
MP Motorsport
1'32.947
4.158
31
12
Nikita Mazepin
ART Grand Prix
1'33.158
4.369
54
13
Guan Yu Zhou
UNI-Virtuosi
1'34.454
5.665
47
14
Nicholas Latifi
DAMS
1'34.575
5.786
55
15
Giuliano Alesi
Trident
1'34.644
5.855
35
16
Nyck de Vries
ART Grand Prix
1'34.656
5.867
53
17
Luca Ghiotto
UNI-Virtuosi
1'34.869
6.080
32
18
Sergio Sette Camara
DAMS
1'35.354
6.565
52
19
Mick Schumacher
Prema Racing
1'35.624
6.835
13
20
Tatiana Calderon
BWT Arden
1'36.525
7.736
29