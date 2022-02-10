Seton Hall outlasts No. 25 Xavier 73-71 behind Rhoden

  • Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden celebrates after scoring during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden celebrates after scoring during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Seton Hall's Alexis Yetna, right, and forward Tyrese Samuel celebrate after Yetna scoree and drew a foul during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Seton Hall's Alexis Yetna, right, and forward Tyrese Samuel celebrate after Yetna scoree and drew a foul during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Xavier's Adam Kunkel, center, and Seton Hall's Alexis Yetna, right, collide during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Xavier's Adam Kunkel, center, and Seton Hall's Alexis Yetna, right, collide during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Xavier's Jack Nunge (24) shoots over Seton Hall's Ike Obiagu (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Xavier's Jack Nunge (24) shoots over Seton Hall's Ike Obiagu (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Xavier's Adam Kunkel (5) shoots against Seton Hall's Ike Obiagu (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Xavier's Adam Kunkel (5) shoots against Seton Hall's Ike Obiagu (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Seton Hall's Alexis Yetna (10) and forward Tyrese Samuel (4) celebrate after Yetna scored and drew a foul during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Seton Hall's Alexis Yetna (10) and forward Tyrese Samuel (4) celebrate after Yetna scored and drew a foul during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Xavier's Colby Jones shoots during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Xavier's Colby Jones shoots during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
DENIS P. GORMAN
·3 min read
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jared Rhoden scored 25 points to lead Seton Hall past No. 25 Xavier 73-71 on Wednesday night.

Alexis Yetna added 12 points for the Pirates (15-7, 6-6 Big East), who have won three straight games.

Jack Nunge led the Musketeers (16-7, 6-6) with 22 points, and Paul Scruggs had 21. Xavier has lost two in a row.

Seton Hall led by 10 at halftime but the margin was trimmed to 42-41 on Scruggs' layup with 14:25 remaining. The Pirates responded by outscoring the Musketeers 13-4 over the next 4:34.

Xavier would not go away, cutting the deficit to 60-57 on Cesare Edwards' jump hook with 4:23 left. Rhoden converted a layup on the ensuing possession and then knocked down a 3-pointer before Myles Cale's layup pushed the lead to 67-59.

Xavier ripped off a 6-0 spurt to close the gap to 67-65, but Rhoden made two free throws. Xavier closed within two again when Colby Jones hit two free throws with 19.5 seconds left.

Rhoden sank one of two at the line and Seton Hall’s lead was three with 18.9 seconds remaining. Jones missed a 3 from the right corner and Cale's free throw stretched it to 71-67 before Scruggs brought the Musketeers within two on a layup.

Rhoden made a free throw before Scruggs drained two of his own to make it a one-point game.

Jamir Harris hit one of two free throws for Seton Hall, and Scruggs' desperation heave from halfcourt was wide right.

Seton Hall had a 37-27 lead at the end of the first half. The Pirates opened a 14-point lead on a 3 by Kadary Richmond, who bounced off the ground and spun 180 degrees in celebration after his shot fell through.

The teams will meet once more in the regular season, Feb. 26 at Xavier.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: Rebounding has been among the Musketeers’ strengths this season. It was a significant weakness against Seton Hall, as the Pirates finished with a 41-28 advantage on the glass. Xavier entered averaging 34.9 rebounds per game and led the Big East with a .766 defensive rebounding percentage. …Starting forward Zach Freemantle fouled out with 13:39 left after getting tangled up with Seton Hall’s Tray Jackson. Freemantle, who entered averaging 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds, finished with four points and one rebound.

Seton Hall: Started a stretch that could go a long way toward determining its postseason fate. Seton Hall visits No. 15 Villanova on Saturday before facing No. 24 UConn next Wednesday. After that, the Pirates finish the regular season against DePaul, Butler, Xavier, Georgetown and Creighton. Those five teams entered the day with a combined 18-38 record in conference play.

UP NEXT

Xavier: Will host No. 24 UConn on Friday night.

Seton Hall: Plays at No. 15 Villanova on Saturday.

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do