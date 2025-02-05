Seton Hall faces Butler on 3-game home slide

Butler Bulldogs (9-13, 2-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-16, 1-10 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts Butler looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Pirates have gone 4-7 at home. Seton Hall gives up 69.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-9 in Big East play. Butler averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Seton Hall's average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.7 per game Butler gives up. Butler averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Seton Hall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Coleman is averaging 15.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Prince Aligbe is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jahmyl Telfort is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 66.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

