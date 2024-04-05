Seton Hall defeats Indiana State in thrilling final to win NIT

INDIANAPOLIS – It was a title game that lived up to its billing, a showcase of two NCAA Tournament snubs that proved they belonged, waged before a relentlessly raucous crowd at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

You could not have asked for a more compelling NIT final, and in the end, Seton Hall dug deep and rallied late for a 79-77 triumph Thursday. Senior wing Dre Davis, an Indianapolis native, hit the go-ahead layup with 16 seconds left, slicing past three defenders to do it.

Seton Hall’s quest for its first NIT crown since 1953 succeeded despite a crowd that was totally pro-Indiana State. The Pirates finish a memorable season with a 25-12 record, the foundation having been laid in year two of Shaheen Holloway’s regime. It’s just the fifth time the program has won 25-plus games in its 120-year history.

Indiana State’s banner campaign ends at 32-7. The Sycamores, like the Pirates, put on a show for much of the tournament, raising their profile and garnering national buzz.

NIT highlights

Too many whistles

No one wants to see a ref show, especially not in a championship contest. But that’s what happened as the crew of Brent Hampton (who works Big East games), Steven Anderson and Jeb Hartness made it a ticky-tack affair.

Indiana State fans deservedly let the officials have it, but the onslaught of calls killed the Pirates, who had to go deep into their bench in the first half. Indiana State finished the period on an 11-0 run as a result.

A worthy title-game venue

It’s not Madison Square Garden, which hosted the NIT semis and final for decades, but Hinkle is an outstanding replacement. At a cozy 9,100-seats, with a balcony that surrounds the court and provides an intimate old-school setting, outstanding acoustics and dripping with history (as everybody knows, the ultimate scene of “Hoosiers” was filmed there), this was a quality host.

It's a shame Fox is launching an alternate consolation tournament for high-majors next season, to be played fully in Las Vegas, because the charms of the NIT in venues like Walsh Gym and Hinkle were evident these past few weeks.

A trip for the die-hards

As expected, Hinkle was jammed with Indiana State fans. About 300 Pirate supporters were in the house, and they made themselves heard.

Among them was Kevin Regan, the son of Seton Hall legend Richie Regan – who was point guard on the Pirates’ 1953 NIT championship squad. Kevin was wearing the gold watch his father got for winning the tournament. It was willed to him when Richie Regan died in 2002.

“It’s been a great run, and it brings back fantastic memories,” said Kevin Regan, a Brielle resident who came to Indianapolis with his daughter Erinne and sisters Kate and Marybeth. “Now everyone knows how important it was in 1953 – because 70 years later they’re bringing it up. I’ve gotten texts about it from people I haven’t talked to in years.”

What would Richie think of this team and its season?

“He’d be happy as he could be because they’re playing well and they represent the school so well,” Kevin said, adding that he’d be particularly proud of Holloway’s leadership. “To see him come up the ranks at Seton Hall and do so well, he would love that.”

Also on hand were former Hall star and NBA coach Adrian Griffin, 1989 Final Four team member Pookey Wigington, and members of Seton Hall’s student section who drove 700 miles for the occasion.

