Seth Rogen Shows Off Weed Invention That'll Be High Point Of Your Day

Seth Rogen demonstrated a joint-rolling tray he says he invented, and it’s all in the delivery.

Rogen, the “Santa Inc.” star who moonlights as a pot connoisseur and entrepreneur, showed off the reefer prep platter as if he were a pitchman on a late-night infomercial. He posted the video on Twitter Sunday and it has since gone viral. (Watch it below.)

“If you’re like me you roll a lot of joints ― so many many joints that you decided that you had to invent your own rolling tray to accommodate your joint-rolling needs,” he said.

Rogen walked viewers through the tray’s grinder, paper dispenser and filter holder compartments, and then expertly rolled a joint like he’s done before on social media.

I invented a rolling tray. pic.twitter.com/R7LIHUSUoP — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 14, 2021

Is it just us, or does his “invention” look kinda like a tricked-out seder plate?

Rogen, who launched his weed company Houseplant in the U.S. in March, then proudly noted that there’s “even an ashtray.”

“Is that adorable?”

Though Rogen is hardly the first to come up with the idea for a rolling tray, people on Twitter sure liked his creation, including “Frozen” star Josh Gad.

Seth, if you wanted to send me one for Hanukkah, I wouldn’t be mad. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 15, 2021

Not all heroes wear capes 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Jeff (@JeffLuongo) November 15, 2021

Yes but can ye guarantee Xmas delivery — Just (@justmedub) November 15, 2021

Back in the day this "TRAY" was called a vinyl record cover — chefmatt (@Matthew17663548) November 15, 2021

This is wicked dope. — Jamie Bissonnette (@Jamiebiss) November 15, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...