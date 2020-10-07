Seth Rogen Lists West Hollywood Bungalow

Powerhouse showbiz polymath Seth Rogen may have half-a-dozen (or so) film and television projects in various stages of production, including producing the upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” film and voicing characters in a couple of animated TV series (“Santa, Inc.” and “Invincible”), but he still has time to shake up his residential property portfolio. Having already bought and sold several L.A. properties earlier this year — a tad more on those transactions in a minute, he’s now got a Spanish bungalow in the heart of West Hollywood, Calif., up for sale at $2.125 million.

Described in listings held by Jane Brill Gavens and Mary Brill of the Brill Group at Compass as a magical Zen retreat, the house on offer dates to the mid-1920s, but is extensively updated with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in almost 2,900 square feet. Tax records show the property was acquired by the “Sausage Party” writer/producer, “An American Pickle” star and budding marijuana mogul about 14 years ago for $1.65 million.

Obscured behind an undulating (and prickly) bougainvillea hedge, the two-story home retains bits and bobs of original architectural detailing, such as unique, rope-like ceiling moldings that enhance the soaring, barrel-vaulted ceiling in the capacious living room.

More from Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.