Seth Rogen Hilariously Responds to His Mom's Tweet About Sex: 'Burn This App to the Ground'

Seth Rogen's mom Sandy is at it again.

On Thursday, the Knocked Up actor's mother tweeted about getting intimate, something he's asked her to stop doing in the past.

"You know how when you give blood you get a little badge that says, 'I gave blood today,' well there should be one that says 'I had great sex today.' Ha ha ha …," Sandy wrote on Twitter.

An embarrassed Seth, 39, quickly responded, "Burn this app to the ground."

Burn this app to the ground. https://t.co/N6B43HQAHY — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 4, 2022

This isn't the first time the actor's mother was vocal about sex on social media. Back in 2019, Sandy tweeted, "Husband has a cold. Husband says kisses during sex don't have germs."

Ever helpful, fellow Twitter users jokingly tagged the SuperBad alum in the replies to make sure he caught the tweet.

"Dear Seth, Today is not the day to check in on Moms Twitter," one user wrote at the time. Another person added, "Please get your mother @Sethrogen."

Today is not the day to check in on Moms Twitter. — Curmudgeon (@sleeptweeter8) September 30, 2019

The actor previously called his mother out after she shared another joke about sex on Twitter in 2017.

"Falling asleep after sex is like shavasana after yoga!" the Rogen family matriarch joked at the time.

"Jesus f------ Christ mom," Seth responded, retweeting her original observation.

Even the Neighbors star's big sister Danya chimed in on the conservation, replying to his tweet, "Seriously. I actually gagged," along with the sick-face emoji.