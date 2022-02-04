Seth Rogen Hilariously Responds to His Mom's Tweet About Sex: 'Burn This App to the Ground'

Vanessa Etienne
·1 min read
sandy rogen, seth rogen
sandy rogen, seth rogen

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Seth Rogen's mom Sandy is at it again.

On Thursday, the Knocked Up actor's mother tweeted about getting intimate, something he's asked her to stop doing in the past.

"You know how when you give blood you get a little badge that says, 'I gave blood today,' well there should be one that says 'I had great sex today.' Ha ha ha …," Sandy wrote on Twitter.

An embarrassed Seth, 39, quickly responded, "Burn this app to the ground."

This isn't the first time the actor's mother was vocal about sex on social media. Back in 2019, Sandy tweeted, "Husband has a cold. Husband says kisses during sex don't have germs."

Ever helpful, fellow Twitter users jokingly tagged the SuperBad alum in the replies to make sure he caught the tweet.

"Dear Seth, Today is not the day to check in on Moms Twitter," one user wrote at the time. Another person added, "Please get your mother @Sethrogen."

The actor previously called his mother out after she shared another joke about sex on Twitter in 2017.

"Falling asleep after sex is like shavasana after yoga!" the Rogen family matriarch joked at the time.

"Jesus f------ Christ mom," Seth responded, retweeting her original observation.

Even the Neighbors star's big sister Danya chimed in on the conservation, replying to his tweet, "Seriously. I actually gagged," along with the sick-face emoji.

