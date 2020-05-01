Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg Developing Adult Animated Comedy ‘Bubble’ Based on Podcast at Sony

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are working on another animated film aimed at adult audiences in the vein of their movie “Sausage Party” by developing an adaptation of the podcast series “Bubble” for Sony Pictures Animation, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Rogen and Goldberg’s Point Grey Productions will produce the film along with “Jumanji: The Next Level” producer Matt Tolmach. Jordan Morris, the creator of the 2018 podcast “Bubble” hosted at Maximum Fun, will write the screenplay.

The podcast “Bubble” is a sci-fi comedy satire set in Fairhaven, a utopian city enclosed inside a bubble on an alien planet, and follows a group of hipsters who use an app not unlike Uber in order to pick up side jobs hunting monsters that swarm the planet.

The project will be a feature-length film and will be intended for mature audiences.

Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, James Weaver and David Manpearl are attached as executive producers. Maximum Fun and Jordan Morris are also attached as co-executive producers. Matt Tolmach Productions’ Camilla Grove brought the project into the studio.

Hunter, Shaffir, Rogen and Goldberg all co-wrote the screenplay for 2016’s “Sausage Party,” which was a raunchy, twisted take on something like Toy Story in which food products within a grocery store all have a life of their own and are mortified when they discover how humans consume them. Sony Pictures released “Sausage Party,” and the film earned $140.7 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of just $19 million.

Hunter, Shaffir, Tolmach and Point Grey Productions all previously worked together on the Hulu series “Future Man.”

