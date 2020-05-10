Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and Donald Glover Sing 'Hakuna Matata' in Disney's Family Singalong 2

The cast of The Lion King have no worries!

Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover and Walter Russell III teamed up again to sing "Hakuna Matata" during Sunday's Disney Family Singalong: Volume II amid stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rogen voices Pumba, Eichner voices Timon and Glover voices Simba. Meanwhile, Russell III plays a young Simba in The Lion King national tour.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The actors sang the fan-favorite song almost one year after the release of their live-action Disney remake. The film, released in July 2019, grossed $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office against a reported $260 million budget.

The movie starred Beyoncé, James Early Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, Alfre Woodard and Keegan-Michael Key.

RELATED: The New Live-Action Lion King Is Streaming on Disney+ Right Now

This is the second family singalong that Disney has aired following the one that originally aired in April.

Katy Perry, John Legend, Christina Aguilera and Dancing with the Stars pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater will also join Disney Family Singalong: Volume II.

Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter and Jennifer Hudson made appearances in the ABC special.

ABC previously announced that Chloe x Halle, Halsey, Derek Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, KeKe Palmer and more will be performing.

Menzel and Ben Platt will be taking part with a rendition of "A Whole New World" from Aladdin. Also, Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose will perform "Almost There" from The Princess and The Frog.

RELATED: From Beyoncé to High School Musical — the Top Moments from ABC's Disney First Family Singalong Special

Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, will sing Dumbo's "Baby Mine."

Story continues

The Disney Family Singalong was arranged to raise funds for Feeding America, an organization that has been using its resources to help provide aid to those affected by COVID-19.

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II airs on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.