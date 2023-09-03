Who Is Seth Meyers' Wife? All About Alexi Ashe

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe first met at a wedding in 2008

Seth Meyers and his wife, Alexi Ashe, have shared plenty of love and laughs through their decade of marriage.

The comedian first crossed paths with Ashe, a human rights attorney, at the wedding of friend and former Saturday Night Live costar Chris Kattan.

Meyers and Ashe got engaged in July 2013 — shortly after it was announced that Meyers would replace Jimmy Fallon as the host of Late Night — and they married in an intimate ceremony in September 2013. Outside of work, the couple has kept busy raising their three children.

Although Meyers has been entertaining audiences throughout his comedy career, the funnyman revealed his wife is the one who keeps him laughing.

"My wife is sillier than I am, so that makes me laugh a great deal. I make her laugh, too," Meyers told YourTango in July 2020. "But I also make her not laugh, and that's when I know it's time to retire something."

So who is Seth Meyers' wife? Here's everything to know about Alexi Ashe and her relationship with the Emmy Award-winning writer and SNL alum.

She is from New Mexico

Ashe is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico. According to a 2016 alum post on Facebook, she attended the independent co-ed day school Albuquerque Academy and graduated in 2002.

In a May 2018 cover story for Elle Decor, author Lizzy Goodman recalled spending time with Ashe and her sister, Ariel, as teens in their Albuquerque home. The Ashe family also reportedly had a retreat not too far away from their Duke City residence.

"When we were kids, Ariel wouldn't sleep over at anyone else's house," Goodman wrote for Elle Decor. "Other people's rooms were 'scary,' she always said. And so we would all trek up to her family's adobe hideaway in Placitas, New Mexico, and spend the night in her world."

She is a human rights attorney

In 2006, Ashe graduated from Occidental College with a bachelor's degree in political science and government. She earned her law degree from Southwestern Law School in 2011. Since graduating, Ashe has worked as a human rights attorney, per her LinkedIn.

She joined the board of directors of Human Rights First in January 2018. The organization's former president and CEO, Elisa Massimino, called Ashe a "talented lawyer and a fierce advocate for victims of gender-based violence" and a "friend of the organization for many years."

Since March 2017, Ashe has also worked for Sanctuary for Families, which advocates and provides services for survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking and gender violence. She was previously the assistant district attorney to the Brooklyn District Attorney's Special Victims Bureau and Human Trafficking Bureau.

Of his wife's job at the Brooklyn D.A.'s office, Meyers told YourTango that Ashe was "dealing in a far darker world" than he was.

He added: "She manages to come home and still be bright-eyed and positive. So I have to do the same."

She first met Meyers at Chris Kattan's wedding

Ashe knew Kattan through her sister Ariel, who at the time worked as an SNL set designer. When Ashe and Meyers were introduced at Kattan's 2008 wedding to Sunshine Tutt (the pair would later finalize their divorce in February 2009), it was love at first sight.

"I had a sense that she was the closest I'd ever met to someone who I could see myself with. Pretty much right away," Meyers told YourTango.

While dating Ashe, the late-night host took a page from his dad's book.

"My mother is an incredibly beautiful woman who has laughed at every single thing my father's ever said," Meyers told Elle in September 2012. "At a young age, my brother and I understood that if you can make girls laugh, you can punch well above your weight class."

Meyers surprised her with an adorable proposal

Bringing some comedic flare to their special moment, Meyers proposed to Ashe with a little assistance from their furry friend.

"I tied [the ring] in a bow around our dog's collar," Meyers said when recounting his engagement story to Fallon during an appearance on Late Night in August 2013.

He shared that Ashe arrived home later than expected, leaving him to watch both the ring and his Italian Greyhound pooch Frisbee with concern.

Meyers added, "I just had to sit there looking at the dog. I was like, 'The dog's going to eat the ring.'"

In the end, everything went according to plan: Ashe said "yes," and Meyers revealed he cried "a little bit."

She married Meyers in 2013 after five years together

Meyers and Ashe married on Sept. 1, 2013, a few months after getting engaged and just a little over five years after they first met.

The couple wed in a picturesque ceremony on Martha's Vineyard. They were joined by celebrity friends like Olivia Munn, Allison Williams, Kristen Wiig and Amy Poehler. Brad Paisley performed, and Ashe wore a custom Carolina Herrera gown.

She got food poisoning at their rehearsal dinner

Before walking down the aisle, Ashe came down with food poisoning and spent the morning of her big day in the hospital.

"9 years ago today Alexi Ashe was in the ER with a bad bout of food poisoning," Meyers captioned a photo of his wife in her wedding dress for their ninth wedding anniversary. "If anyone ever had an excuse to back out of a wedding it was her, but she went through with it and we've been married ever since."

Meyers continued in his Instagram post, "Her performance that day was a microcosm of who she is — a fighter who is always at her best no matter the circumstances."

One month after tying the knot, Meyers appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman in October 2013 and revealed Ashe had eaten a bad oyster.

"The rehearsal dinner the night before, my wife, to begin with the MVP of the wedding, as most wives are," Meyers told Letterman. "Planned the whole thing ... every detail. Day before the wedding, [she] eats an oyster ... food poisoning ... knocks her out."

To which Letterman jokingly responded, "Top-notch catering."

She shares three children with Meyers

Together, Ashe and Meyers have two sons and a daughter. Their first child, Ashe Olson, was born on March 27, 2016, and Meyers revealed the special meaning behind his name on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Their son's first name is his mother's maiden name, and his middle name, Olson, is Meyers' mother's maiden name.

"A couple people have said, 'Do you think people will think you named [him] after [Full House star] Ashley Olsen?' " he said on Late Night. "And to them, I have said, 'No one will think that because I've long been a Mary-Kate guy.' "

According to Meyers, baby Ashe arrived two weeks early, and the couple had to take an Uber to the hospital after a Sunday brunch. After rolling down the windows on their way to the hospital, he recalled his wife screaming, "I don't like this!"

"Only in New York could you drive that way and not have people say, 'That woman has been abducted,' " Meyers joked.

Their second son, Axel Strahl, was born on April 8, 2018, in the lobby of their apartment building.

"I called 911, and over the course of a minute conversation, I said, 'We're about to have a baby — we're having a baby — we had a baby,'" Meyers said in 2018 during another segment on his show.

Axel's middle name, Strahl, was the last name of Ashe's grandparents, who were both Holocaust survivors. Their third child, daughter Adelaide Ruth, was born in September 2021.

She and Meyers had planned a home birth for their daughter Adelaide

Still reeling from the unconventional births of their first two children, Ashe decided on a home birth for their youngest, Adelaide. The TV host joked with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2021 that he and his wife thought about how to "top" the birth of their third child.

"It's every comedian's biggest fear, is that you've already had your best bit and you have to come up with a better one," Meyers told DeGeneres.

In March 2022, the I'm Not Scared, You're Scared author shared with PEOPLE that the home birth process was "wonderful."

"[Adelaide] was born at a perfect time, at 10 o'clock at night," Meyers explained. "So she got to sleep in bed with us the very first night. And the boys got to wake up; it was like Christmas morning, except it was a baby girl instead of some plastic toy they'd get bored of in an hour. It was great."

Regarding Meyers and Ashe expanding their family of five, Meyers said he and Ashe don't plan on having another child.

"There's a better chance I'll write a second book than that we'll have a fourth baby," he said.

