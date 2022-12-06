Seth Meyers Suspects Ted Cruz Will Defend Trump’s Call to Suspend the Constitution by Blaming Autocorrect (Video)

After twice-impeached former president Donald Trump called for the termination of regulations set in the Constitution over the weekend, Seth Meyers is pretty sure he knows how Republicans like Ted Cruz will try to defend him: by blaming autocorrect.

In a post to his Truth Social account, Trump once again went on a rant claiming the 2020 election was stolen from him, despite the opposite being proven multiple times by independent sources, and wrote that “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” His post also suggested that there should be a new election or he should be declared the winner retroactively.

The post drew immediate criticisms but, in the days following, some Republicans have still said that they will support Trump, should he win the Republican nomination in 2024. As Meyers noted in his “A Closer Look” segment, he doubts there will ever be a “last straw” for the party in supporting Trump, and guessed that people like Ted Cruz would attempt to say the post was just a typo.

“I also appreciate he left no room for ambiguity by using the word ‘termination.’ I mean that’s pretty explicit,” Meyers said. “Republicans can’t say he misspoke, although I’m sure the Ted Cruzes of the world will try. ‘The woke mob wants to destroy Donald Trump just because his autocorrect changed ‘Tolerate the Constitution’ to to ‘Terminate the Constitution.'”

Meyers also mocked Trump’s post itself, poking fun at the twice impeached former president for attempting to use “sophisticated legal language” to make his suggestion seem legitimate.

“He thinks if he uses big words like ‘termination of all rules, regulations and articles,’ everyone will think what he’s suggesting is legal,” Meyers joked. “He sounds like a college sophomore in a Starbucks, writing a screenplay for a sci-fi movie.”

You can watch the full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.