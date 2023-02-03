Seth Meyers Spots Moment When Rep. Matt Gaetz Admits The Truth About Ilhan Omar

Seth Meyers believes Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) may have admitted the real reason Republicans kicked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

House Republicans voted to remove Omar from the committee on Thursday, citing past comments she made about Israel that were criticized as antisemitic. The move was widely viewed as political revenge for when Democrats removed Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) from committees in 2021 over social media posts suggesting violence against Democrats.

On “Late Night,” Meyers said Thursday that Republicans voted to remove Omar, one of the only two Muslim women in the House, “for the simple reason that they don’t like her or her point of view.”

And Gaetz admitted as much this week, he noted, showing a clip of Gaetz earlier this week saying: “The reason I think a lot of Republicans want to kick Ilhan Omar off of the Foreign Affairs Committee is because they don’t like what she has to say.”

“You know how fucked up something has to be for me to agree with Matt Gaetz?” Meyers said. “The only other thing we see eye to eye on are the benefits of large foreheads.”

Watch below on “Late Night.”

