Seth Meyers Spots The Donald Trump Trial Contrast That Says It All

Seth Meyers on Thursday used two images to sum up Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York.

“Even if you know nothing about the merits of the case, you can tell how it’s going from the scowl on Trump’s face in the courtroom and the smile on the face of New York Attorney General Letitia James,” the “Late Night” comedian cracked.

“As a general rule, you never want to look over at the prosecutor in your court case and see them making this face,” he added.

Closing arguments in the case brought by James ended Thursday.

Judge Arthur Engoron presided over the trial. He earlier found Trump’s company inflated the value of its assets to score better loans and make deals. He is expected to decide on the penalties for Trump before the end of January.

Watch Meyers’ monologue here:

Related...