Seth Meyers Shares His Favorite Part From Trump's 'Embarrassing Outtakes'

Seth Meyers has selected his favorite moment from the “embarrassing outtakes” former President Donald Trump filmed the day after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The Jan. 6 committee aired a never-before-seen video Thursday of Trump recording a scripted address on Jan. 7, 2021 about the violence. In it, Trump refused to acknowledge the 2020 election was over, softened the language condemning the rioters and repeatedly fumbled over words, including at one point when he said: “‘Yesterday’ is a hard word for me.”

“Really, the word yesterday is a hard word? It’s three syllables. Maybe ‘yesterday’ is difficult for him because he doesn’t understand the concept. He literally has no memory of anything that happened more than five minutes ago,” Meyers said on “Late Night” Monday.

“I think my favorite part of that sequence of clips is this move he does when he screws up. He looks like he’s surrounded by a swarm of invisible bees,” Meyers added, mimicking Trump’s windmilling hand motions. “Does he think he can literally fight off the word with his bare hands? ‘Keep that three syllable word away or I’ll have to karate chop it.’”

Watch the roast below on “Late Night”:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

